$500,000 KeyBank Grant Expands Support for Baldwin Wallace University Students in Need

The new Unlock Bright Futures Fund will expand scholarships and student success programs.

BEREA, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Baldwin Wallace University received a $500,000 grant from KeyBank to launch the Unlock Bright Futures Fund. The initiative seeks to remove financial and structural barriers that have historically hindered college completion among first-generation and low- to moderate-income (LMI) students.

"At KeyBank, we are proud to partner with Baldwin Wallace University to expand opportunities for students through the Unlock Bright Futures Fund," said Mattie Jones Hollowell, Corporate Responsibility Officer at KeyBank. "We are committed to helping students overcome financial barriers and access the resources, support and professional connections they need to succeed. This investment reflects our belief that education creates stronger individuals, stronger communities and a stronger future for Northeast Ohio."

Bridging gaps

Currently, 35% of Baldwin Wallace students are low- to moderate-income, and just over half of the University's first-generation students fall into that category. These students bring tremendous talent and potential, but they often face financial constraints and limited professional networks, which can make earning a degree more challenging.

Although Baldwin Wallace demonstrates strong student success overall, retention and graduation outcomes are lower for students from low- and moderate-income (LMI) backgrounds, with first-generation LMI students experiencing the greatest challenges. These persistent gaps underscore the importance of targeted support to ensure all students have an equal opportunity to persist, graduate and achieve long-term success.

Through the Fund's targeted scholarships and a coordinated support system, it aims to close those gaps - raising LMI retention rates and graduation rates. These goals reflect BW's commitment to student success by expanding support where it is needed most.

"We are deeply grateful to KeyBank for their partnership and commitment to student success," said Carrie Short, BW director of financial aid. "Many of our students are balancing academic responsibilities with financial and personal challenges. This grant will help us provide meaningful support that empowers students to persist, graduate, and build brighter futures for themselves and their families."

Coordinated Ecosystem for Student Success

The initiative identifies students using the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and creates accessible pathways through local high schools and partner institutions, such as Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C).

Once on campus, the program goes beyond financial aid, connecting students with a relationship-based support network. Faculty and staff will work closely with students to provide individualized guidance, while structured programs will connect students with peers, alumni, and employers. These resources are tailored to equip students with the critical skills and professional networks necessary to thrive in an evolving workforce.

Investing in Northeast Ohio

KeyBank's funding joins a robust, multi-source financial model. BW will leverage the grant alongside philanthropic support from private donors, corporate partnerships, federal Pell and Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants, and State of Ohio need-based aid, which together provide more than $6 million annually in direct aid to Baldwin Wallace students.

The long-term impact of this investment will extend far beyond campus borders since more than 68% of BW graduates remain in Northeast Ohio. The program is expected to strengthen the region's workforce by helping more students complete their degrees and pursue meaningful careers, supporting BW's commitment to preparing graduates who are Leader-Ready, Team-Ready, Career-Ready and Future-Ready.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/500-000-keybank-grant-expands-support-for-baldwin-wallace-university-1198785