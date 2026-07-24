KeyBank Foundation Supports New Patient Care Initiative With a $300,000 Grant to Syracuse Community Health

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / The KeyBank Foundation is committing $300,000 to Syracuse Community Health (SCH) to support wraparound patient care programs through the new Thrive Together family wellness initiative.

Addressing the Root Causes of Health Challenges

Thrive Together is a modern, integrated care initiative designed to enhance patient outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs by aligning medical care, behavioral health, and social care support services. Grounded in a patient-centered model, the project will bring patients and SCH staff together as true partners in care planning and delivery. Using cost-analysis software, SCH will be able to align resources more effectively, monitor value-based performance, and reinvest savings into services most needed by patients, especially those facing complex health challenges and unmet social needs.

"Too many families face barriers that make it difficult to access the care they need. Thrive Together helps close those gaps by connecting patients with critical resources and support, creating a ripple effect that strengthens families and communities across Central New York," said Stephen Fournier, KeyBank Central New York Market President. "This initiative is about meeting people where they are and ensuring they have access to the care, resources, and advocacy they need to thrive. We're proud to partner with Syracuse Community Health to support a program that addresses the root causes of poor health and creates stronger outcomes for patients and families."

Transforming Patient Care

Syracuse Community Health's mission is to provide quality healthcare services to all individuals with a commitment to those who might otherwise be excluded from the healthcare system, while remaining cost-effective, efficient, and competitive.

As a wellness and care coordination framework, Thrive Together will incorporate practical supports such as nutrition counseling, mindfulness, and health literacy, into individualized care plans while addressing critical social care needs, including housing, transportation, and income stability.

Improving Outcomes for Patients and Families

For patients, the project is designed to strengthen management of chronic conditions, address health-related social needs (HRSNs), reduce avoidable emergency department visits and hospitalizations, increase completion of preventive screenings, and improve maternal and child health. It will also foster health literacy, enabling patients to feel confident in asking questions, making informed decisions, and advocating for their own care.

At the community level, these changes will help reduce strain on emergency and hospital systems, promote earlier intervention, and contribute to a healthier, more stable population.

"Equity in healthcare means giving every person the precise resources, care, and support they need to attain their highest level of health by addressing their unique challenges," said Alexandria Pisarczyk, Syracuse Community Health Chief of Business Development and Strategy Officer.

"Creating healthier communities starts with investing in the whole person. Syracuse Community Health's Thrive Together initiative recognizes that lasting wellness is shaped by many factors beyond a medical diagnosis, including access to reliable support systems, health education, and community resources," said Tamika Otis, KeyBank Syracuse Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer. "We're proud to support an approach that empowers individuals and families, strengthens community well-being, and helps create a healthier future for Syracuse."

Shaping the Future of Central New York

This latest investment builds on KeyBank's broader history of community-driven philanthropy, economic mobility initiatives, and inclusive banking investments. Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $821.8 million in Syracuse and Central New York, supporting affordable housing, small business and home lending, and transformational philanthropic initiatives.

Learn more about how KeyBank helps clients, teammates, and communities thrive by making meaningful investments in the places it's proud to call home.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-foundation-supports-new-patient-care-initiative-with-a-300-0-1195696