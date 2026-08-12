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WKN: 923893 | ISIN: GB0005405286 | Ticker-Symbol: HBC1
Xetra
12.08.26 | 17:35
18,024 Euro
+0,63 % +0,112
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17,85218,17218:37
17,92218,10218:37
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2026 18:14 Uhr
131 Leser
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Model ML Secures Investment From HSBC Asset Management to Scale Its Agentic Operating System for Financial Services

The investment reflects growing demand for specialist AI platforms designed specifically for financial services.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Model ML has announced an investment from HSBC Asset Management, made through its flagship Venture Capital (VC) strategy. The funding will support Model ML's growth as the focus of enterprise AI shifts from individual models to the systems required to implement them.

Model ML's platform is purpose-built for financial services. The company works with many of the world's leading banks, asset managers and advisory firms, helping to automate complex workflows across research, due diligence, financial analysis and client-ready document creation, while maintaining governance, accuracy and consistency.

Its model-agnostic approach routes each task to the AI model best suited to the job, enabling firms to benefit from advances across the AI ecosystem without changing the way teams work.

The company has grown rapidly since launching less than two years ago and has raised over $100m to date.

HSBC Asset Management's flagship VC strategy is a curated venture capital fund of funds programme, managed within the firm's $81 billion Alternatives platform. Alongside investments in leading venture capital funds, it also makes selective co-investments in high-growth, venture-backed companies.

Chaz Englander, CEO and Co-founder of Model ML, said: "We're delighted to welcome HSBC Asset Management as an investor. Their backing reflects growing confidence in vertical AI for financial services. Rather than a single model, the differentiator is increasingly the software that can orchestrate multiple models across complex financial workflows. That's exactly what we're building."

Patrick Sixsmith, Head of Venture Capital at HSBC Asset Management, said:

"AI and next-generation software are driving a new wave of innovation across the economy. This investment through our flagship VC strategy reflects our focus on backing companies operating at the forefront of these themes."

ENDS

Contact Information

Angela Jameson
Burlington PR
angela@burlington.cc

SOURCE: Model ML



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/model-ml-secures-investment-from-hsbc-asset-management-to-scale-its-1206159

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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