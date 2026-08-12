Lola Blankets Founders, Tommy and Will Higham: Waking Up a Sleepy Category | GoDaddy School of Hustle With Angie K

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Watch the video here: https://news.godaddy/YouTube/LolaBlankets

By GoDaddy

If you've spent any time on social media lately, chances are you've seen Lola Blankets. Maybe you're even curled up under one right now. In this episode, Angie K. sits down with Tommy and Will Higham, the co-founders behind the viral brand, to talk about what it takes to scale a business and turn an everyday product into a must-have obsession. They share how they created a product customers couldn't stop talking about and transformed a simple blanket into a lifestyle brand. Additionally, GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab shares fresh insights and a founder spotlight with Tyron Harper, co-founder of Harp Vision, who shares how getting his business online became a game-changing move that allows him to reach customers even while he sleeps.

Watch the video here.

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About GoDaddy School of Hustle with Angie K.

GoDaddy's School of Hustle hosted by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Angie Katsanevas examines the "reality" facing today's entrepreneurs and secrets behind navigating the plot twists along the way to success. Each episode is a totally candid conversation with newsmakers and GoDaddy customers led by fan-favorite Angie K who was a hustler long before the Bravo cameras started rolling.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/lola-blankets-founders-tommy-and-will-higham-waking-up-a-sleepy-category-%7c-godad-1206565