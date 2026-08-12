Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 12-Aug-2026 / 17:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 11-Aug-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 12-Aug-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.137113 12.126522 12.263635 21215114 crossed or reached Position of previous 0.140546 11.427209 11.567755 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 237195 0.137113 Sub Total 8.A 237195 0.137113%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 183127 0.105859 Physical Swaps 22/09/2026 n/a 782000 0.452044 Sub Total 8.B1 965127 0.557903%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 5126431 2.963391 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 803274 0.464342 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.125080 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.984512 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.443057 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 903722 0.522407 Swaps 09/09/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.886115 Swaps 15/06/2028 n/a Cash 20781 0.012013 Swaps 15/03/2027 n/a Cash 1273000 0.735872 Swaps 30/10/2026 n/a Cash 2423988 1.401213 Swaps 29/01/2027 n/a Cash 19869 0.011485 Swaps 18/01/2029 n/a Cash 31573 0.018251 Swaps 09/09/2027 n/a Cash 1206 0.000697 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 318 0.000184 Sub Total 8.B2 20012792 11.568619%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 6.010891 6.010891% Corporation National Association Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 5.229516 5.366051% Corporation Bank of BofA Securities America Europe SA Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

12-Aug-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 439504 EQS News ID: 2381738 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2026 12:50 ET (16:50 GMT)