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WKN: A114T5 | ISIN: US87876P2011 | Ticker-Symbol: 2T1
Frankfurt
12.08.26 | 08:06
3,454 Euro
+9,86 % +0,310
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECOGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
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3,4643,49823:00
3,4343,50822:00
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2026 23:02 Uhr
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Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NORTH BILLERICA, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Tecogen Inc. (NYSE American:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $5.75 million and net loss of $2.15 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to revenues of $7.29 million, and a net loss of $1.46 million in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, revenues were $12.08 million, and the net loss was $4.27 million, compared to revenues of $14.57 million, and a net loss of $2.12 million in 2025. Our cash and cash equivalents balance was $6.78 million at June 30, 2026.

Abinand Rangesh, CEO of Tecogen, commented, "Over the last two months, we have been flat out hosting product demonstrations. Reaching this point has taken many grueling months of relationship building, but we may now have a shot at the hyperscalers and big brand data centers.

We hosted 12 product demonstrations in total, six in person, and six virtual. Cumulatively, these data centers represent greater than eight gigawatts of capacity operating today and many gigawatts of contracted development. To put this in perspective, these data centers control 15% to 20% of all US data center capacity.

Unlike previously, when our opportunity pipeline was primarily filled with smaller data centers, most of the data centers that attended the recent demos have the capital, permitted projects, and the influence to shape the whole industry.

My confidence level in our prospects has increased to the point that we are building inventory of our dual power source chiller and power generation systems in order to respond quickly as these opportunities progress.

Our non-data center backlog currently stands at approximately $8 million with $2 million or more in additional orders expected over the next few months. Therefore, we expect our Q3 product revenue to be higher than Q1 and Q2, and our service revenue is currently 10% higher compared to the same period last year.

We finished the quarter with over $6.78 million in cash and our cash position today remains over $6 million due to lower cash burn because of cost reductions and deposit collection.

Tomorrow, I will be able to shed more light on why it has taken this long and why I think our prospects are fundamentally different now."

Key Takeaways

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

  • The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $2.15 million compared to a net loss of $1.46 million for the same period of 2025, an increase in the net loss of $0.68 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Products segment and an increase in operating expenses. EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was a loss of $(0.07)/share and $(0.06), respectively.

  • The net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $4.27 million compared to a net loss of $2.12 million for the same period of 2025, an increase in the net loss of $2.15 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Products segment and an increase in operating expenses. EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was a loss of $(0.14)/share and $(0.08)/share, respectively.

Loss from Operations

  • Loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $2.15 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.41 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $0.74 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Products segment and an increase in operating expenses.

  • Loss from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $4.29 million compared to a loss from operations of $2.01 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $2.28 million, due to decreased gross profit from our Products segment and an increase in operating expenses.

Revenues

  • Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026 were $5.75 million compared to $7.29 million for the same period in 2025, a 21.2% decrease.

    • Products revenues in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were $1.13 million compared to $3.16 million for the same period in 2025, a decrease of 64.0%. The decrease in revenue during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 is due to decreased chiller and cogeneration revenue.

    • Services revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2026 were $4.38 million, compared to $3.97 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 10.3% due to increased revenues from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts and increased revenues from existing service contracts.

    • Energy Production revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2026 were $0.24 million compared to $0.17 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 35.4%. The increase in Energy Production revenue is due to improved site operations in the three months ended June 30, 2026.

  • Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $12.08 million compared to $14.57 million for the same period in 2025, a 17.1% decrease.

    • Products revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $2.31 million compared to $5.69 million for the same period in 2025, a decrease of 59.4%. The decrease in revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2026 is due to decreased chiller and cogeneration revenue.

    • Services revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $9.01 million, compared to $8.21 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 9.8% due to increased revenues from existing contracts and increased revenues from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts.

    • Energy Production revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $0.76 million compared to $0.67 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 12.9%. The increase in Energy Production revenue is due to improved site operations in the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Gross Profit

  • Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $2.17 million compared to $2.46 million in the same period in 2025. Gross margin increased to 37.8% in the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 33.8% for the same period in 2025. The increase is due to higher Products segment margin in the three months ended June 30, 2026.

  • Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $4.76 million compared to $5.68 million in the same period in 2025. Gross margin increased to 39.4% in the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 39.0% for the same period in 2025. The increase in gross margin was due to higher Products segment margin in the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses increased $0.45 million, or 11.6%, to $4.32 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $3.87 million in the same period in 2025, due to increased payroll, benefits, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and business insurance.

  • Operating expenses increased $1.36 million, or 17.7%, to $9.05 million in the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $7.69 million in the same period in 2025, due to increased payroll, benefits, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and business insurance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.68 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to negative $1.16 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, adjusted EBITDA was a negative $3.36 million compared to a negative $1.54 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and asset impairment. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the Company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

Conference Call Scheduled for August 13, 2026, at 9:30 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call on August 13, 2026 to discuss the second quarter results beginning at 9:30 am eastern time. To listen to the call please dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Second Quarter conference call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir-calendar. Following the call, the recording will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13752231.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint. In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel in key markets in North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under the securities laws.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current reports on Form 8-K, under "Risk Factors," and elsewhere therein, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, the impact of tariffs, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh
P: 781-466-6487
E: Abinand.Rangesh@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,782,573

$

12,430,287

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for expected credit losses of $445,683 and $389,079, respectively

4,199,469

4,280,991

Unbilled revenue

138,020

138,020

Inventories, net

12,027,655

10,949,697

Prepaid and other current assets

874,627

1,086,310

Total current assets

24,022,344

28,885,305

Long-term assets:

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,530,309

1,609,321

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

1,241,494

1,490,094

Right-of-use assets - finance leases, net

1,514,653

1,434,080

Intangible assets, net

1,968,132

2,146,503

Goodwill

1,248,442

1,248,442

Other assets

79,065

176,358

TOTAL ASSETS

$

31,604,439

$

36,990,103

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

3,069,563

$

3,381,545

Accrued expenses

2,686,971

2,814,150

Deferred revenue, current portion

967,604

1,530,977

Operating lease obligations, current portion

478,847

538,641

Finance lease obligations, current portion

332,087

280,265

Acquisition liabilities, current portion

633,382

677,162

Unfavorable contract liability, current portion

41,043

44,433

Total current liabilities

8,209,497

9,267,173

Long-term liabilities:

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

3,208,904

3,265,886

Operating lease obligations, net of current portion

816,410

1,004,488

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

989,519

992,285

Acquisition liabilities, net of current portion

687,345

826,757

Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion

140,381

160,902

Total liabilities

14,052,056

15,517,491

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 30,179,072 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 29,846,479 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025

30,180

29,847

Additional paid-in capital

79,804,451

78,216,467

Unearned compensation

(1,958,492

)

(712,019

)

Accumulated deficit

(60,157,825

)

(55,888,649

)

Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders' equity

17,718,314

21,645,646

Noncontrolling interest

(165,931

)

(173,034

)

Total stockholders' equity

17,552,383

21,472,612

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

31,604,439

$

36,990,103

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Revenues

Products

$

1,134,772

$

3,155,323

Services

4,375,253

3,965,168

Energy production

236,111

174,329

Total revenues

5,746,136

7,294,820

Cost of sales

Products

584,755

2,232,155

Services

2,772,569

2,469,737

Energy production

214,910

130,436

Total cost of sales

3,572,234

4,832,328

Gross profit

2,173,902

2,462,492

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

3,510,850

3,091,175

Selling

490,040

514,735

Research and development

320,224

268,724

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

2,950

(280

)

Total operating expenses

4,324,064

3,874,354

Loss from operations

(2,150,162

)

(1,411,862

)

Other income (expense)

Other income (expense), net

46,349

(6,378

)

Interest expense

(39,244

)

(38,153

)

Total other income (expense), net

7,105

(44,531

)

Loss before provision for state income taxes

(2,143,057

)

(1,456,393

)

Provision for state income taxes

361

16,762

Consolidated net loss

(2,143,418

)

(1,473,155

)

(Income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(5,185

)

9,050

Loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(2,148,603

)

$

(1,464,105

)

Net loss per share - basic

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.06

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

30,000,820

25,250,217

Net loss per share - diluted

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.06

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

30,000,820

25,250,217

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)

Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(2,148,603

)

$

(1,464,105

)

Interest expense, net

39,244

38,153

Income taxes

361

16,762

Depreciation & amortization, net

278,611

205,686

EBITDA

(1,830,387

)

(1,203,504

)

Stock based compensation

145,715

42,606

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,684,672

)

$

(1,160,898

)

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Revenues

Products

$

2,310,072

$

5,689,132

Services

9,011,647

8,210,190

Energy production

760,186

673,268

Total revenues

12,081,905

14,572,590

Cost of sales

Products

1,232,103

3,719,905

Services

5,472,738

4,728,635

Energy production

613,500

440,518

Total cost of sales

7,318,341

8,889,058

Gross profit

4,763,564

5,683,532

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

7,229,320

6,019,310

Selling

1,130,973

1,109,216

Research and development

684,047

561,392

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

5,294

(280

)

Total operating expenses

9,049,634

7,689,638

Loss from operations

(4,286,070

)

(2,006,106

)

Other income (expense)

Other income (expense), net

108,747

(20,623

)

Interest expense

(73,489

)

(70,479

)

Unrealized loss on investment securities

-

(18,749

)

Total other income (expense), net

35,258

(109,851

)

Loss before provision for state income taxes

(4,250,812

)

(2,115,957

)

Provision for state income taxes

11,261

17,687

Consolidated net loss

(4,262,073

)

(2,133,644

)

(Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(7,103

)

9,617

Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(4,269,176

)

$

(2,124,027

)

Net loss per share - basic

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.08

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

29,930,388

25,108,388

Net loss per share - diluted

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.08

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

29,930,388

25,103,388

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)

Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc.

$

(4,269,176

)

$

(2,124,027

)

Interest & other expense, net

73,489

70,479

Income taxes

11,261

17,687

Depreciation & amortization, net

543,849

391,381

EBITDA

(3,640,577

)

(1,644,480

)

Stock based compensation

277,381

83,439

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,363,196

)

$

(1,542,292

)

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Consolidated net loss

$

(4,262,073

)

$

(2,133,644

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

543,849

391,381

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

56,604

(75,000

)

Stock-based compensation

277,381

83,439

Unrealized loss on investment securities

-

18,749

Loss (gain) on disposition of assets

5,294

(280

)

Non-cash interest expense

-

33,538

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(Increase) decrease in:

Accounts receivable

24,920

(538,938

)

Inventory

(1,077,960

)

(45,224

)

Unbilled revenue

-

272,160

Prepaid assets and other current assets

115,219

(268,691

)

Other assets

345,894

186,766

Increase (decrease) in:

Accounts payable

(311,983

)

803,540

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(127,178

)

85,325

Deferred revenue

(620,355

)

(2,193,607

)

Other liabilities

(431,178

)

(395,134

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(5,461,566

)

(3,775,620

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment

(119,387

)

(277,989

)

Proceeds from disposition of assets

4,709

280

Proceeds from the liquidation of investment in Aivita Group

96,464

-

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

-

(42,956

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(18,214

)

(320,665

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Finance lease principal payments

(232,397

)

(63,010

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

64,463

394,926

Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities

(167,934

)

331,916

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(5,647,714

)

(3,764,369

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

12,430,287

5,405,233

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

6,782,573

$

1,640,864

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

61,918

$

36,526

Cash paid for taxes

$

11,261

$

17,687

Non-cash investing activities

Right-of-use assets acquired under operating leases

$

-

$

193,480

Right-of-use assets acquired under finance leases

$

281,567

$

557,893

Contingent consideration

$

-

$

-

Non-cash financing activities

Related party note conversion to common stock

$

-

$

514,148

SOURCE: Tecogen, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tecogen-reports-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-1206656

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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