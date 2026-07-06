Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Business Update

NORTH BILLERICA, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Tecogen Inc. (NYSE American:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products and efficient on-site power and cooling solutions, is pleased to announce:

Growing Order Flow: Received purchase orders of $3.3 million including for the demonstration project. Additional POs are expected in July with product backlog expected to exceed $8 million.

Successful Data Center Developer and Partner Demonstrations: Hosted four in-person visits and two virtual demonstrations. Further visits are scheduled in July. The data center developers are of different sizes but collectively represent more than 1GW of installed capacity. Seeing firsthand how a data center can use our chiller to unlock profits using dynamic fuel switching or operate through a power outage without losing cooling has strengthened customer interest and accelerated deployment discussions.

Addition to the Russell Microcap Index: Tecogen was added to the Russell Microcap Index as part of the 2026 Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution, enhancing institutional visibility.

Russell Reconstitution

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The June Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial applications. The company's cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers' carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel in key markets in North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include the impact of renewable energy biases on demand for our products, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

P: (646) 536-7331

E: Brett@haydenir.com

Abinand Rangesh, CEO

P: (781) 466-6487

E: Abinand.Rangesh@Tecogen.com

SOURCE: Tecogen, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tecogen-business-update-1186786