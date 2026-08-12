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WKN: A0CA31 | ISIN: US6551071003 | Ticker-Symbol:
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NOBLE ROMANS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NOBLE ROMANS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2026 23:02 Uhr
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Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces Financial Data for the 6 Months ended June 30th and other Related Updates

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based operator and franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, today announced key 2026 financial data for the 6- and 3-month periods ended June 30th as well as other updates.

As previously announced, during the second quarter of 2026 the company obtained a new senior secured loan through Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company in the amount of approximately $6.9 million. The new package provided for the repayment of the company's previous senior secured term loan, the purchase and extinguishment of all warrants issued under the previous term loan, the repayment of the company's sub debt notes, and the payment of fees and other costs associated with the new financing package. The financing activity resulted in the write-off of the remaining unamortized loan and warrant costs from the previous financing totaling approximately $353k, which created a one-time decrease in net income for 2026. The new senior term loan bears interest of SOFR plus 4% (which is currently approximately 7.6%) and the principal amortizes monthly over 60 months. Going forward the company's total interest cost will be approximately $161k in the 3rd quarter (compared to approximately $406k in the 3rd quarter of 2025), and decreasing further each quarter as the principal balance declines.

Management's presentation of financial highlights from the 6-month period ending June 30, 2026 includes:

  • Net Income after provision for tax accrual was approximately $311k in 2026 (which, except for the one-time charge of $353k, per above, would have been approximately $580k after tax) versus approximately $329k in 2025.

  • Net Income Before Taxes was approximately $410k (which, except for the one-time charge of $353k, per above, would have been $763k) versus approximately $490k in 2025. Net Income Before Taxes is important since the company will not pay income taxes for a number of years due to its roughly $3 million Deferred Tax Asset.

  • Total Revenue was approximately $8.0 million versus approximately $7.8 million for the same 6-month period in 2025.

  • Cash increased to approximately $1.1 million on June 30, 2026 compared to approximately $534k on December 31, 2025

  • Same stores sales decreased in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment by approximately .8% versus the same 6-month period in 2025, largely as a result of economic conditions created by a combination of inflationary pressures and the Iranian conflict experienced during the 2nd quarter. The company implemented no menu price increases.

  • The margin contribution from the company's franchised Convenience Store Pizza Program segment was approximately $2,289k in 2026 versus approximately $1,959k for the same 6-month period in 2025.

  • The margin contribution rate for the franchise segment increased in the first 6 months of 2026 to approximately 73.1% versus approximately 67.5% for the same period in 2025 reflecting the fact that only a marginal amount of additional overhead is required for short-term growth in this segment.

Management's presentation of financial highlights from the 3-month period ending June 30, 2026 includes:

  • Net Income after provision for tax accrual was approximately $191k in 2026 (which, except for the one-time charge of $353k, per above, of which approximately $112k was recorded in the first quarter, would have been approximately $374k after tax) compared to approximately $285k in 2025.

  • Net Income Before Taxes was approximately $216k (or $457k except for the one-time charge per above) versus approximately $405k in 2025. Net Income Before Taxes is important since the company will not pay income taxes for a number of years due to its roughly $3 million Deferred Tax Asset.

  • Total Revenue was approximately $4.13 million versus approximately $4.08 million for the same 3-month period in 2025.

  • Same stores sales decreased in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment by approximately 4.8% versus the same 3-month period in 2025, largely as a result of economic conditions created by a combination of inflationary pressures and the Iranian conflict. The company implemented no menu price increases.

  • The margin contribution from the company's franchised Convenience Store Pizza Program segment was approximately $1,189k in the 2nd quarter 2026 versus approximately $1,060k for the same 3-month period in 2025.

  • The margin contribution rate for the franchise segment increased in the 2nd quarter of 2026 to approximately 73.8% versus approximately 72.5% for the same period in 2025 reflecting the fact that only a marginal amount of additional overhead is required for short-term growth in this segment.

According to Scott Mobley, President and CEO of Noble Roman's, "The economic environment, directly and indirectly related to the Iranian conflict and general inflationary pressures, particularly with fuel costs, created a lot of consumer hesitancy which impacted both of the company's business segments during the second quarter. The fluctuations in oil and gas prices make convenience store operators hesitant to outlay cash for investment purposes, and consumers become reluctant with discretionary dollars when the price of essentials such as gas increase and fluctuate. During April, the Craft Pizza and Pub segment was negative on both guest ticket counts and average check. After modulating marketing and product promotion efforts, the segment was beginning to approach near equality in ticket counts in May but still experienced a significantly depressed average check. By June and July, ticket counts were actually up an average of about 4% versus 2025, but with the average check continuing to remain depressed.

Additionally, the Craft Pizza & Pub segment was going against strong results from the XL and Pepperoni Trio Pizzas in 2025. Moving the sales comparison back a year, same store sales were down about .4% and up about 2.1% versus the 3- and 6-month periods in 2024. Also in the Craft Pizza and Pub segment, the cyclospora outbreak this spring and summer, where Indiana reported the third highest number of cases, impacted salad bar, side salad and dinner salad sales and thus some customer counts and average check loss. There were no outbreaks associated with the company's suppliers, but shortly after the initial outbreak we switched from iceberg lettuce to all romaine lettuce until we could secure a supply of California grown iceberg lettuce shortly thereafter. We do not use lettuce in the Convenience Store segment, so that segment was essentially unaffected by the outbreak."

Noble Roman's also announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13th from 4:00 to 4:30 PM ET. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 317-300-7896 and use the participation code 499795 (no pin number required - callers will press 5* to ask questions when Q&A time is announced).

The statements concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, financing efforts, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's auditing firm has not yet completed its review of the first quarter 2026 financial statements, and some results may change from the results presented in previous releases. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, the company's ability to service its loan, the emergence or spread of human or animal pandemics (such as COVID-19 or the Avian Influenza), non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the Development Agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, general economic conditions and national or international events, such as war or unrest, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees, inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in the 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, or if certain parties (acting individually or as a group) seek to initiate interference in the company's business relationships, the company business could be adversely impacted.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO (smobley@nobleromans.com)
For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman (pmobley@nobleromans.com)
Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341 (mike.cole@armaadvisoryservices.com)

END

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

Assets

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2026

Current assets:

Cash

$

533,670

$

1,095,174

Employee Retention Tax Credit Receivable

527,948

527,948

Accounts receivable - net

741,539

704,980

Inventories

965,212

996,314

Prepaid expenses

478,262

308,322

Total current assets

3,246,631

3,632,738

Property and equipment:

Equipment

4,463,379

4,527,864

Leasehold improvements

3,175,507

3,185,847

7,638,886

7,713,711

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

3,979,112

4,187,400

Net property and equipment

3,659,774

3,526,311

Deferred tax asset

3,114,727

3,016,393

Deferred contract costs

1,699,935

1,655,885

Goodwill

278,466

278,466

Operating lease right of use assets

3,332,195

2,892,458

Other assets

562,756

592,718

Total assets

$

15,894,484

$

15,594,969

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

702,207

$

684,150

Current portion of operating lease liability

950,409

960,650

Current portion of Senior Loans payable

5,470,824

1,081,148

Current portion of subordinated notes payable

575,000

-

Warrant liability

500,000

-

Total current liabilities

8,198,440

2,725,948

Long-term obligations:

Long-term portion of Senior Loan payable

5,311,479

Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion

2,564,162

2,088,405

Deferred contract income

1,699,934

1,655,885

Total long-term liabilities

4,264,096

9,055,769

Total liabilities

$

12,462,536

$

11,781,717

Stockholders' equity:

Common Stock - no par value (40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,215,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 22,672,827 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026)

24,911,141

24,981,056

Accumulated deficit

(21,479,193

)

(21,167,804

)

Total stockholders' equity

3,431,947

3,813,252

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,894,484

$

15,594,969

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,

2025

2026

2025

2026

Revenue:

Restaurant revenue - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub

$

2,324,459

$

2,213,383

$

4,343,877

$

4,307,800

Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional

295,025

274,025

589,598

550,266

Franchising revenue

1,454,251

1,611,565

2,900,159

3,130,590

Administrative fees and other

6,654

25,527

6,954

39,891

Total revenue

4,080,389

4,124,500

7,840,588

8,028,547

Operating expenses:

Restaurant expenses - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub

2,009,183

2,001,510

3,899,870

3,940,214

Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional

274,483

275,979

567,593

545,307

Franchising expenses

394,745

422,512

941,192

841,640

Total operating expenses

2,678,411

2,700,001

5,408,655

5,327,161

Depreciation and amortization

100,983

104,402

197,049

208,288

General and administrative expenses

474,440

607,406

993,511

1,229,923

Total expenses

3,253,834

3,411,809

6,599,215

6,765,372

Operating income

826,555

712,691

1,241,373

1,263,175

Interest expense

421,582

497,168

751,336

853,451

Income before income taxes

404,973

215,523

490,037

409,724

Income tax

119,537

24,903

160,789

98,334

Net income

$

285,436

$

190,620

$

329,248

$

311,390


Earnings per share - basic:

Net income

$

.01

$

.01

$

.02

$

.01

Number of common shares outstanding

22,215,512

22,672,827

22,215,512

22,672,827

Diluted earnings per share:

Net income

$

.01

$

.01

$

.01

$

.01

Number of common shares outstanding

25,508,223

23,439,003

25,508,223

23,439,003

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/noble-romans-announces-financial-data-for-the-6-months-ended-june-30th-a-1206661

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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