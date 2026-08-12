Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Announces Financial Data for the 6 Months ended June 30th and other Related Updates

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based operator and franchisor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, today announced key 2026 financial data for the 6- and 3-month periods ended June 30th as well as other updates.

As previously announced, during the second quarter of 2026 the company obtained a new senior secured loan through Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company in the amount of approximately $6.9 million. The new package provided for the repayment of the company's previous senior secured term loan, the purchase and extinguishment of all warrants issued under the previous term loan, the repayment of the company's sub debt notes, and the payment of fees and other costs associated with the new financing package. The financing activity resulted in the write-off of the remaining unamortized loan and warrant costs from the previous financing totaling approximately $353k, which created a one-time decrease in net income for 2026. The new senior term loan bears interest of SOFR plus 4% (which is currently approximately 7.6%) and the principal amortizes monthly over 60 months. Going forward the company's total interest cost will be approximately $161k in the 3rd quarter (compared to approximately $406k in the 3rd quarter of 2025), and decreasing further each quarter as the principal balance declines.

Management's presentation of financial highlights from the 6-month period ending June 30, 2026 includes:

Net Income after provision for tax accrual was approximately $311k in 2026 (which, except for the one-time charge of $353k, per above, would have been approximately $580k after tax) versus approximately $329k in 2025.

Net Income Before Taxes was approximately $410k (which, except for the one-time charge of $353k, per above, would have been $763k) versus approximately $490k in 2025. Net Income Before Taxes is important since the company will not pay income taxes for a number of years due to its roughly $3 million Deferred Tax Asset.

Total Revenue was approximately $8.0 million versus approximately $7.8 million for the same 6-month period in 2025.

Cash increased to approximately $1.1 million on June 30, 2026 compared to approximately $534k on December 31, 2025

Same stores sales decreased in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment by approximately .8% versus the same 6-month period in 2025, largely as a result of economic conditions created by a combination of inflationary pressures and the Iranian conflict experienced during the 2 nd quarter. The company implemented no menu price increases.

The margin contribution from the company's franchised Convenience Store Pizza Program segment was approximately $2,289k in 2026 versus approximately $1,959k for the same 6-month period in 2025.

The margin contribution rate for the franchise segment increased in the first 6 months of 2026 to approximately 73.1% versus approximately 67.5% for the same period in 2025 reflecting the fact that only a marginal amount of additional overhead is required for short-term growth in this segment.

Management's presentation of financial highlights from the 3-month period ending June 30, 2026 includes:

Net Income after provision for tax accrual was approximately $191k in 2026 (which, except for the one-time charge of $353k, per above, of which approximately $112k was recorded in the first quarter, would have been approximately $374k after tax) compared to approximately $285k in 2025.

Net Income Before Taxes was approximately $216k (or $457k except for the one-time charge per above) versus approximately $405k in 2025. Net Income Before Taxes is important since the company will not pay income taxes for a number of years due to its roughly $3 million Deferred Tax Asset.

Total Revenue was approximately $4.13 million versus approximately $4.08 million for the same 3-month period in 2025.

Same stores sales decreased in the company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub segment by approximately 4.8% versus the same 3-month period in 2025, largely as a result of economic conditions created by a combination of inflationary pressures and the Iranian conflict. The company implemented no menu price increases.

The margin contribution from the company's franchised Convenience Store Pizza Program segment was approximately $1,189k in the 2 nd quarter 2026 versus approximately $1,060k for the same 3-month period in 2025.

The margin contribution rate for the franchise segment increased in the 2nd quarter of 2026 to approximately 73.8% versus approximately 72.5% for the same period in 2025 reflecting the fact that only a marginal amount of additional overhead is required for short-term growth in this segment.

According to Scott Mobley, President and CEO of Noble Roman's, "The economic environment, directly and indirectly related to the Iranian conflict and general inflationary pressures, particularly with fuel costs, created a lot of consumer hesitancy which impacted both of the company's business segments during the second quarter. The fluctuations in oil and gas prices make convenience store operators hesitant to outlay cash for investment purposes, and consumers become reluctant with discretionary dollars when the price of essentials such as gas increase and fluctuate. During April, the Craft Pizza and Pub segment was negative on both guest ticket counts and average check. After modulating marketing and product promotion efforts, the segment was beginning to approach near equality in ticket counts in May but still experienced a significantly depressed average check. By June and July, ticket counts were actually up an average of about 4% versus 2025, but with the average check continuing to remain depressed.

Additionally, the Craft Pizza & Pub segment was going against strong results from the XL and Pepperoni Trio Pizzas in 2025. Moving the sales comparison back a year, same store sales were down about .4% and up about 2.1% versus the 3- and 6-month periods in 2024. Also in the Craft Pizza and Pub segment, the cyclospora outbreak this spring and summer, where Indiana reported the third highest number of cases, impacted salad bar, side salad and dinner salad sales and thus some customer counts and average check loss. There were no outbreaks associated with the company's suppliers, but shortly after the initial outbreak we switched from iceberg lettuce to all romaine lettuce until we could secure a supply of California grown iceberg lettuce shortly thereafter. We do not use lettuce in the Convenience Store segment, so that segment was essentially unaffected by the outbreak."

Noble Roman's also announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13th from 4:00 to 4:30 PM ET. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 317-300-7896 and use the participation code 499795 (no pin number required - callers will press 5* to ask questions when Q&A time is announced).

The statements concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, financing efforts, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's auditing firm has not yet completed its review of the first quarter 2026 financial statements, and some results may change from the results presented in previous releases. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to competitive factors and pricing and cost pressures, the company's ability to service its loan, the emergence or spread of human or animal pandemics (such as COVID-19 or the Avian Influenza), non-renewal of franchise agreements or the openings contemplated by the Development Agreement not occurring, shifts in market demand, the success of franchise programs, general economic conditions and national or international events, such as war or unrest, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees, inflation, other changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in the 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. If activist stockholder activities ensue, or if certain parties (acting individually or as a group) seek to initiate interference in the company's business relationships, the company business could be adversely impacted.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO (smobley@nobleromans.com)

For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman (pmobley@nobleromans.com)

Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341 ( mike.cole@armaadvisoryservices.com )

END

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

Assets December 31, 2025 June 30, 2026 Current assets: Cash $ 533,670 $ 1,095,174 Employee Retention Tax Credit Receivable 527,948 527,948 Accounts receivable - net 741,539 704,980 Inventories 965,212 996,314 Prepaid expenses 478,262 308,322 Total current assets 3,246,631 3,632,738 Property and equipment: Equipment 4,463,379 4,527,864 Leasehold improvements 3,175,507 3,185,847 7,638,886 7,713,711 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,979,112 4,187,400 Net property and equipment 3,659,774 3,526,311 Deferred tax asset 3,114,727 3,016,393 Deferred contract costs 1,699,935 1,655,885 Goodwill 278,466 278,466 Operating lease right of use assets 3,332,195 2,892,458 Other assets 562,756 592,718 Total assets $ 15,894,484 $ 15,594,969 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 702,207 $ 684,150 Current portion of operating lease liability 950,409 960,650 Current portion of Senior Loans payable 5,470,824 1,081,148 Current portion of subordinated notes payable 575,000 - Warrant liability 500,000 - Total current liabilities 8,198,440 2,725,948 Long-term obligations: Long-term portion of Senior Loan payable 5,311,479 Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion 2,564,162 2,088,405 Deferred contract income 1,699,934 1,655,885 Total long-term liabilities 4,264,096 9,055,769 Total liabilities $ 12,462,536 $ 11,781,717 Stockholders' equity: Common Stock - no par value (40,000,000 shares authorized, 22,215,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 22,672,827 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026) 24,911,141 24,981,056 Accumulated deficit (21,479,193 ) (21,167,804 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,431,947 3,813,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,894,484 $ 15,594,969

Noble Roman's, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 Revenue: Restaurant revenue - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub $ 2,324,459 $ 2,213,383 $ 4,343,877 $ 4,307,800 Restaurant revenue - company-owned non-traditional 295,025 274,025 589,598 550,266 Franchising revenue 1,454,251 1,611,565 2,900,159 3,130,590 Administrative fees and other 6,654 25,527 6,954 39,891 Total revenue 4,080,389 4,124,500 7,840,588 8,028,547 Operating expenses: Restaurant expenses - company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub 2,009,183 2,001,510 3,899,870 3,940,214 Restaurant expenses - company-owned non-traditional 274,483 275,979 567,593 545,307 Franchising expenses 394,745 422,512 941,192 841,640 Total operating expenses 2,678,411 2,700,001 5,408,655 5,327,161 Depreciation and amortization 100,983 104,402 197,049 208,288 General and administrative expenses 474,440 607,406 993,511 1,229,923 Total expenses 3,253,834 3,411,809 6,599,215 6,765,372 Operating income 826,555 712,691 1,241,373 1,263,175 Interest expense 421,582 497,168 751,336 853,451 Income before income taxes 404,973 215,523 490,037 409,724 Income tax 119,537 24,903 160,789 98,334 Net income $ 285,436 $ 190,620 $ 329,248 $ 311,390

Earnings per share - basic: Net income $ .01 $ .01 $ .02 $ .01 Number of common shares outstanding 22,215,512 22,672,827 22,215,512 22,672,827 Diluted earnings per share: Net income $ .01 $ .01 $ .01 $ .01 Number of common shares outstanding 25,508,223 23,439,003 25,508,223 23,439,003

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/noble-romans-announces-financial-data-for-the-6-months-ended-june-30th-a-1206661