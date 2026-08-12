

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has been sued over a new subscription service that charges up to $100,000 a month for faster access to posts on his Truth Social account, with plaintiffs alleging that the arrangement allows the president to profit from government information.



The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation against Trump, two of his aides and the Executive Office of the President. It targets Truth API, a paid data feed launched by Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social.



The service provides subscribers with posts from the platform's 10 most prominent accounts milliseconds before they become broadly available.



In addition to Trump, the accounts include Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and other senior officials. Subscribers reportedly pay $100,000 a month, or about $60,000 a month under a three-year commitment.



The plaintiffs argued that the service was 'extraordinary, corrupt and unconstitutional' because Trump could personally benefit from selling faster access to posts made in his official capacity. Trump remains Trump Media's largest shareholder through his revocable trust.



The lawsuit also highlighted the potential market impact of Trump's posts. Since returning to office, Trump has frequently used Truth Social to announce policies and other developments involving tariffs, military actions and the economy, with some posts triggering significant moves in financial and commodity markets.



Trump Media CEO Kevin McGurn said the company had already signed more than 10 Truth API customers, generally paying between $60,000 and $100,000 per month. The company is also considering expanding the service to financial data terminals, news feeds and other platforms.



The plaintiffs are seeking to have the arrangement declared unlawful and want the administration barred from relying on Truth Social as an exclusive channel for official announcements while preferential access to those announcements is being sold.



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