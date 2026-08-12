Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the previously announced share purchase agreement for the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Impact Operating Corp. The subsidiary owned and operated GIP's water, waste treatment and recycling facilities located in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The transaction was completed with the original purchaser announced by the Company in May 2025. The sale was completed through the Company's restructuring process and under the constraints imposed by its senior secured lender. While these circumstances resulted in a transaction value that management believes was below the value that could have been achieved through a conventional sale process, management worked closely with the Monitor and the Company's advisors throughout the process to facilitate full repayment of the senior secured lender while maximizing value through the successful transaction for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. The transaction represents the culmination of more than a year of efforts by management and its advisors to preserve value through a complex restructuring process.

With the completion of this transaction, the Company has completed the sale of its non-core operating assets and is now working with legal counsel to complete its restructuring proceedings and advance the next milestones for the Future Energy Park. Management remains focused on completing both initiatives as expeditiously as possible and will provide further updates as milestones are achieved and timelines become clearer.

This transaction marks an important milestone in the Company's restructuring and positions GIP to focus its efforts on completing its restructuring proceedings and advancing the Future Energy Park toward its next stage of development.

About Green Impact Partners Inc.

Green Impact Partners Inc. is forging a path towards a sustainable future by turning waste into energy. With a focus on renewable natural gas (RNG) and bioenergy projects, our mission is to acquire, develop, construct, and operate facilities that not only produce energy but also play an important role in waste reduction and lowering emissions. Our comprehensive approach spans the entire project life cycle, from idea generation through construction to ongoing operations.

The Company is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'GIP'. For more information about the Company, please visit www.greenipi.com.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this release, such words as "would", "will", "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "explores" "expects" and similar expressions, as they relate to GIP, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of GIP with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause GIP's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievement that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain information and statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited: the anticipated closing of the sale of the Company's water, waste treatment, and recycling facilities; securing regulatory and exchange approvals; anticipated cash to the Company at closing; timelines for a final investment decision and construction for the Future Energy Park project, if any.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the high degree of uncertainties inherent to feasibility and economic studies which are based to a significant extent on various assumptions; variations in commodity prices and exchange rate fluctuations; variations in cost of supplies and labour; lack of availability of qualified personnel; receipt of necessary approvals; availability of financing for project development; uncertainties and risks with respect to developing RNG projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; assurance that the final terms will align with those initially agreed upon or that the transaction will proceed as anticipated; timeline of construction and ultimate completion of the Future Energy Park project; change in demand for clean energy to be offered by the Company; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. For a more fulsome list of risk factors please see the Company's December 31, 2024, year-end Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), and AIF available of SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management of the Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309414

Source: Green Impact Partners