Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") announces that the Court of King's Bench of Alberta has issued an Initial Order today under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA") in respect of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries.

The Initial Order provides a stay of proceedings to allow GIP to continue operating its business while it works with its stakeholders to implement a restructuring solution intended to preserve enterprise value and maximize outcomes for stakeholders.

Ernst & Young Inc. has been appointed by the Court as monitor (the "Monitor") to oversee the process.

The Court-supervised process permits the Company to:

remain in possession and control of its assets and operations

continue paying employees and ordinary course operating expenses

continue supplying customers and operating projects

maintain relationships with key suppliers and counterparties

develop a plan of compromise or arrangement with creditors

The Company intends to work cooperatively with the Monitor, its lender and other stakeholders to evaluate alternatives, including a potential recapitalization and/or transaction process, as has been previously announced and is ongoing. All staff and GIP's current directors, Alex, Ahmed and Jesse will remain on, operations will continue in the ordinary course during this period and the Company does not anticipate interruption to ongoing projects or customer service.

The initial order includes a stay of proceedings preventing creditors from enforcing remedies during the stay period while the transactions are being finalized.

Additional information regarding the CCAA proceedings will be made available on the Monitor's website at: www.ey.com/ca/greenimpact.

About Green Impact Partners Inc.

Green Impact Partners Inc. is forging a path towards a sustainable future by turning waste into energy. With a focus on renewable natural gas (RNG) and bioenergy projects, our mission is to acquire, develop, construct, and operate facilities that not only produce energy but also play an important role in waste reduction and lowering emissions. Our comprehensive approach spans the entire project life cycle, from idea generation through construction to ongoing operations. In addition to our RNG and bioenergy projects, GIP maintains a current portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities in Canada, alongside a solids recycling business in the United States.

Traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'GIP', the Company invites you to join us in our journey. For more information about the Company, please visit www.greenipi.com.

Cautionary Statements and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the objectives of the CCAA proceedings; the Company's ability to continue operating in the ordinary course during the restructuring process; the development and implementation of a plan of compromise or arrangement; negotiations with lenders, creditors and other stakeholders; potential recapitalization, sale or investment processes; the timing and outcome of Court proceedings; and the anticipated benefits of the restructuring process if at all.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed reasonable by the Company as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding continued operations, stakeholder cooperation, availability of working capital, and the Company's ability to complete a restructuring transaction. However, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the Company's ability to obtain Court approval for relief sought in the CCAA proceedings; the ability to obtain required creditor and stakeholder support; the risk that the CCAA proceedings may not result in a viable restructuring or may be terminated; the potential for bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings; availability of financing and cash flow; the Company's ability to maintain contracts, licenses, permits, suppliers and customers during the proceedings; the impact of the proceedings on operations and employee retention; market conditions; regulatory approvals; project execution risks; and other risks inherent in the Company's business.

Additional information regarding these and other risk factors is contained in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including its most recent annual information form, management's discussion and analysis, and financial statements. Readers are encouraged to review those documents carefully.

There can be no assurance that the CCAA process will result in a restructuring or other transaction, or that any such outcome will be completed on acceptable terms.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284369

Source: Green Impact Partners