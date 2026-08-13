Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Schlatter posts a profit in the first half of 2026



13-Aug-2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR Schlieren, 13 August 2026. In the first half of 2026, the Schlatter Group recorded order intake of CHF 51.8 million (first half of 2025: CHF 54.1 million). Net revenue amounted to CHF 49.1 million (first half of 2025: CHF 52.0 million). Operating profit (EBIT) for the first half of 2026 amounted to CHF 1.7 million (EBIT margin: 3.4 per cent), which is significantly higher than the figure for the same period last year (CHF 0.3 million, EBIT margin: 0.6 per cent). Consolidated profit stands at CHF 1.1 million (first half of 2025: CHF -0.8 million). Operating cash flow stands at CHF 4.4 million (first half of 2025: CHF 7.4 million) and free cash flow at CHF 4.2 million (first half of 2025: CHF 6.4 million). Welding Segment Key figures New orders: CHF 46.3 million (first half of 2025: CHF 45.3 million) Net revenue: CHF 43.5 million (first half of 2025: CHF 44.2 million) Order book: CHF 45.8 million (31 December 2025: CHF 42.9 million) Schlatter was able to maintain orders for industrial mesh solutions at a high level. Demand for sector-specific solutions - including, for example, warehouse mesh, cable trays, shop fittings and fencing systems - was particularly encouraging. This development is being driven by the construction of new data centers and the growth of e-commerce. We expect the industrial mesh sector to continue to perform well. Demand for equipment for the manufacture of reinforcement mesh has not recovered. Caution continues to prevail in the Western European markets. The order outlook for the second half of 2026 remains intact. We expect that most sales during this period will be generated in markets outside Europe. Compared with the previous year, Schlatter increased sales of machinery for welding railway rails. In the case of mobile rail welding systems, growth is taking place in emerging markets, in which Schlatter is unable to participate sufficiently as price levels are significantly lower. We expect orders to remain flat in the second half of the year. The performance of the after-sales business is also encouraging: Schlatter achieved growth in the areas of rail welding and labour services. Weaving Segment Key figures Order intake: CHF 5.5 million (first half of 2025: CHF 8.8 million) Net revenue: CHF 5.7 million (first half of 2025: CHF 7.8 million) Order book: CHF 5.7 million (31 December 2025: CHF 5.9 million) There was a global slowdown in orders for weaving machines for the paper industry (PMC). In Western markets, the market is continuing to consolidate through customer mergers. However, major retrofits of existing PMC machines and ancillary equipment, such as warping machines, were successfully sold. Sales of wire weaving machines performed well and there is further potential in the second half of the year. Outlook for 2026 Existing capacity in the Welding segment is well utilised beyond the current financial year, and we continue to expect a healthy inflow of orders. In the second half of the year, the aim is to capitalise on the strong order book to improve efficiency and boost margins. The Weaving segment, on the other hand, is not operating at full capacity, and order intake for new PMC weaving machines remains subdued. At the Münster site, the center of excellence for the Weaving segment, measures have been introduced to reduce costs and increase flexibility. Schlatter expects a positive consolidated result for the current financial year. Further Information Schlatter Industries AG

Daniel Zappa

Chief Executive Officer

Mobile +41 79 479 85 28

daniel.zappa@schlattergroup.com Agenda 13.08.2026 Publication of 2026 half-year results 26.03.2027 Publication of detailled 2026 annual results via an ad hoc announcement and publication of the annual report on the company's website 12.05.2027 Annual General Meeting

Key fugures for the Schlatter Group Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Sparks Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments.

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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR



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End of Inside Information