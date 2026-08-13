Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Marion Loomis has stepped down as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Loomis will now serve on the Strathmore advisory board.

Dev Randhawa, CEO of Strathmore, stated, "We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Loomis for his contributions during his tenure as a director. We look forward to his input and expertise in his advisory role as Strathmore moves forward with their project in the Shirley Basin."

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore is a Wyoming-focused uranium exploration company with three projects, Agate, (Shirley Basin), Beaver Rim,(Gas Hills) and Night Owl. Strathmore has completed exploration drilling on each of the properties. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium mineralization in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical and recent drilling data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



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Source: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.