Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Newbury to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Newbury earned a Bachelor of Economics from Carleton University in Ottawa in 1972. He began his career in the financial services industry with Merrill Lynch in 1976 and spent the next 15 years as a commodity futures broker, specializing in forest products, gold, copper, and financial instruments.

After five years in private business, Mr. Newbury returned to the investment industry as a retail investment advisor with National Bank Financial. He later joined Haywood Securities, where he spent more than 30 years before retiring in 2018.

Since his retirement, Mr. Newbury has worked with several junior resource companies, providing strategic support in capital raising and corporate marketing.

Dev Randhawa, CEO of Strathmore Plus, commented: "Mr. Newbury brought me my first uranium transaction in 1996, and I am very pleased to welcome Rich to the Board of Directors. His financial expertise and extensive experience in the public markets will provide valuable insight and further strengthen our Board and management team as we advance Strathmore Plus."

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has three uranium projects with approved exploration plans in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical and recent drill data. The Night Owl property is a former surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

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Source: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.