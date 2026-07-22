Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce their exploration drill program at the Beaver Rim Project in the prolific Gas Hills Uranium District of Wyoming, will begin Monday, August 3, 2026. The Gas Hills uranium district is the largest producing region in the state, with production of over 111 million pounds.

With the increase in Uranium demand, the area is seeing a resurgence in exploration, with Cameco, UEC, UR Energy, and enCore Energy as neighbors in the Gas Hills district. Strathmore's drill program will consist of 5 holes totaling 5,000 ft on the western extent of the Company's Property in the West Diamond claim group. These claims and the drill targets lie immediately south and adjacent to Cameco's fully permitted Gas Hills in-situ recovery project, where they report combined measured and indicated resources of 13.3 million pounds (4.745 million tons @ 0.14% eU3O8; Cameco's Dec 31, 2025, Annual Report).

John DeJoia, Director and P.Geo, commented:



"Ever since I worked in the Gas Hills and managed the adjacent UPZ property, now owned by Cameco, I have wanted to explore the Beaver Rim area. The Beaver Rim sediments formed the paleochannel that transported and ultimately hosted the uranium mineralization found in the Gas Hills and I have long believed the broader Beaver Rim area has the potential to contain additional favorable depositional environments. That belief was reinforced in 2012 when Mr. Osier, Strathmore's VP of Exploration, drilled our Beaver Rim claims during our time with the original Strathmore Minerals and successfully intersected uranium mineralization. Building on that foundation, I am excited about our 2026 exploration program and optimistic it will lead to the discovery of additional uranium mineralization on our Beaver Rim claims."

In 2012, Strathmore Minerals completed exploration drilling on lands currently controlled by the Company's West Diamond claims, with 12 holes drilled that encountered multiple roll front deposits across the extent of the 300-foot-thick mineralized arkosic-rich sands of the Eocene Wind River Formation. The results of this previous drilling will help target Strathmore's current drill plan, which intends to begin exploration near the previously drilled hole WDS-10 complete in 2012. WDS-10 encountered three separate mineralized roll-fronts over a 120+ thick zone. The following drill results highlight the uranium encountered during Strathmore Minerals 2012 drill campaign:

HOLE ID Easting (NAD83 WY

West-central) Northing (NAD83 WY

West-central) Depth Thickness Grade %

eU3O8 WDS-03 2278803 815401 755.5 3.5 0.024





765 5 0.017





773.5 8 0.014





784.5 3 0.02





806 6.5 0.022 WDS-06 2283200 817000 892 2 0.022





905 3 0.027 WDS-08 2283201 817403 889 1 0.012





906 3 0.016





920 8 0.02 WDS-09 2279641 818606 1,022.50 4.5 0.057 WDS-10 2283575 817640 822.5 4.5 0.015





834.5 3 0.029





860.5 1.5 0.012





905.5 3 0.013





911.5 4.5 0.046





933 3 0.016





944 8.5 0.015

Note: All the holes were drilled vertically, and with geological units that are essentially flat lying, the intercept widths are interpreted to be true thicknesses.

This news release refers to neighboring properties in which Strathmore Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's Beaver Rim Property.

Data source: National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Update of Gas Hills Uranium Project Fremont and Natrona Counties, Wyoming, USA prepared for Strathmore Minerals Corp. by Chlumsky, Armburst & Meyer, LLC, Effective date November 20, 2012; Report date March 22, 2013; and Technical Report on the Gas Hills-Beaver Rim Uranium Project, Fremont and Natrona Counties, Wyoming, USA, Report for NI 43-101 prepared for Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., Effective date May 18, 2022, Amended date November 1, 2024 (both available on sedarplus.ca).





Figure 1: Strathmore Uranium's Beaver Rim Project - Gas Hills Wyoming

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Figure 2: Beaver Rim Target Areas

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About the Beaver Rim Project

The Beaver Rim project consists of 278 wholly owned mining claims totaling 5,744 acres. The Gas Hills uranium district is the largest historical producing region in the state, with production of approximately 111 million pounds of uranium between 1954 and 1987 ( Uranium Geology and Resources of the Gas Hills District, Wind River Basin, Central Wyoming, 2019 , Wyoming Geological Survey Circular No. 47). With the increase in uranium demand, the Gas Hills district is seeing a resurgence of exploration. The Beaver Rim area to the south was previously explored by American Nuclear in the 1970s, Cameco in the 1990-2000s, by Strathmore Minerals in 2012, and mostly recently by the Company in 2024, where uranium mineralization was encountered at depths of 700-1,100 feet, contained in stacked, Wyoming-type roll front deposits within arkosic-rich sandstones of the Eocene-age Wind River Formation.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been Reviewed and Approved on behalf of the Company by Terrence A. Osier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore Plus Uranium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release refers to neighboring properties in which Strathmore Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's Beaver Rim Property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.