

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Samsonite Group S.A. (1910.HK, SMSOF), a travel luggage company, on Wednesday agreed to acquire BÉIS, LLC., a digitally native lifestyle and travel brand, for approximately $210 million.



The acquisition will expand Samsonite Group's lifestyle portfolio and strengthen its digital capabilities.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.



The transaction is expected to have minimal impact on profitability at closing, with potential operating efficiencies over time.



The company will acquire 85% of BÉIS for $178.5 million in cash, funded through cash on hand and available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.



Following completion, BÉIS will continue operating as a standalone brand within Samsonite Group, led by CEO Adeela Hussain Johnson and its existing management team.



The company said that founder Shay Mitchell will retain a 15% ownership stake after rolling over about half of her existing equity and will continue guiding the brand's creative and product vision.



Samsonite Group is currently trading 4.79% higher at HK$14.220 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



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