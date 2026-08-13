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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
12.08.26 | 14:30
24,360 Euro
+0,16 % +0,040
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,34024,35009:45
24,34024,36009:45
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 07:54 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Skanska signs an additional contract for a data center in Virginia, USA, worth USD 238M, about SEK 2.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 238M, about SEK 2.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings in the third quarter of 2026.

The project includes the construction of a 22,000 square-meter (237,000-square-foot) data center, including five data halls, associated site work, and underground site utilities. This will be the second building constructed on the campus.

Construction will start in August 2026 and will be completed in May 2028.

For further information please contact:
Ashley Jeffery, Head of Communications, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-an-additional-contract-for-a-data-center-in-virginia--usa--worth-usd-238m--about-sek-2,c4382685

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4382685/4216933.pdf

20260813 US additional contract data center

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-signs-an-additional-contract-for-a-data-center-in-virginia-usa-worth-usd-238m-about-sek-2-2-billion-302850542.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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