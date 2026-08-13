Skanska AB: Skanska signs an additional contract for a data center in Virginia, USA, worth USD 238M, about SEK 2.2 billion

Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 238M, about SEK 2.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings in the third quarter of 2026.

The project includes the construction of a 22,000 square-meter (237,000-square-foot) data center, including five data halls, associated site work, and underground site utilities. This will be the second building constructed on the campus.

Construction will start in August 2026 and will be completed in May 2028.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Head of Communications, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.