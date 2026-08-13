

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Corp. (003550.KS), on Thursday, reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 465.69 billion from KRW 204.58 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 532.98 billion from KRW 276.89 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 2.14 trillion from KRW 1.80 trillion in the previous year.



LG Corp is currently trading 0.82% higher at KRW 110,550 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News