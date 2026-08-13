

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Pandora A/S (PNDORA.CO), a Danish jewelry company, Thursday reported higher operating profit on higher revenue for the second quarter compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company raised its outlook for fiscal 2026.



Quarterly operating earnings increased to DKK 1.46 billion from DKK 1.29 billion of last year with EBIT margin rising to 20.3 percent from 18.2 percent of previous year, benefitting by 250bp from above-mentioned one-off tariff impact.



Revenue grew to DKK 7.22 billion from 7.08 billion prior year.



The like for like growth in the second quarter was 1 percent and organic growth was 3 percent.



Looking forward to the full year, the jewelry brand now expects 0-3 percent organic growth versus its previous outlook of -1 percent to 2 percent with an EBIT margin of 22-23 percent compared to prior guidance of 21-22 percent.



The new EBIT margin guidance reflects the expected one-off income from the IEEPA tariff claim, Pandora said in a statement.



On Wednesday, shares closed at DKK 771.40, down 0.92% on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.



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