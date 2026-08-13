

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (MAERSKB.CO, MAERSKA.CO, DP4B.DE) reported company's share of profit reached $1.26 billion in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $586 million in the second quarter of 2025. EBITDA totaled $2.99 billion, up from $2.30 billion, last year. EBIT increased to $1.57 billion from $845 million in the prior year period. Underlying profit rose to $1.30 billion in the second quarter of 2026 from $614 million a year ago. Revenue climbed to $15.76 billion compared with $13.13 billion a year ago.



A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S increased its outlook for the year. The company now expects underlying EBITDA of $10.5-12.5 billion, revised from prior guidance of $8-10 billion. Underlying EBIT is projected in a range of $4.5-6.5 billion, revised from prior guidance of $2-4 billion.



At prior close on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Maersk shares were trading at 17,405.00 kroner.



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