

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.7045 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7062.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie edged down to 112.22 and 1.6355 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 112.55 and 1.6320, respectively.



The aussie dropped to 0.9826 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9847.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro and 0.96 against the loonie.



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