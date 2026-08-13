

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.2094 against the Australian dollar and a 3-day low of 92.83 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2054 and 0.5861, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 2-week lows of 0.5827 and 1.9774 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5861 and 1.9671, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.22 against the aussie, 92.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the greenback and 2.00 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News