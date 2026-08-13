Battery X Metals Appoints Lithium-Ion Battery and Electric Vehicle Entrepreneur William Fan as President to Advance Development of Its Patent-Pending Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing Technology Platform and Corporate Growth Initiatives

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals appoints electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery entrepreneur William Fan as President to advance its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology development, expand strategic industry relationships, advance corporate development initiatives, including evaluating complementary opportunities within the broader battery ecosystem, and support the Company's capital markets initiatives. Mr. Fan previously led a bid to acquire the intellectual property and operating assets of ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., a Nasdaq-listed electric vehicle manufacturer at the time, and brings experience spanning the electric vehicle, lithium-ion battery, energy storage, corporate development, and capital markets sectors, complemented by manufacturing training at automotive production facilities in North America, Europe, and South Korea. Mr. Fan brings experience across lithium-ion battery recycling, reverse logistics, battery supply chain, and energy storage initiatives. He was an early startup member of the Volta Foundation, was selected as a member of Canada's 2022 delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance Summit, and has participated in international sustainability initiatives, including the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), and has been invited to speak at TEDx on sustainable transportation.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces the appointment of Mr. William Fan as President of the Company, effective August 13, 2026.

The appointment of Mr. Fan reflects Battery X Metals' continued evolution as the Company advances its technology development, strategic partnerships, corporate development, and broader capital markets initiatives. The appointment follows continued progress across the Company's battery technology initiatives, including technology development, real-world electric vehicle performance trials, the expansion of vehicle platform compatibility, and ongoing engagement with industry participants. Mr. Fan brings experience across the electric vehicle, lithium-ion battery, energy storage, corporate development, and capital markets sectors to his role as President and the Company's ongoing technology and corporate development initiatives.

As President, Mr. Fan is expected to lead the execution of Battery X Metals' technology and corporate development strategy, with a focus on advancing the Company's patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, an integrated hardware and software platform (the "Rebalancing Technology"), expanding strategic partnerships throughout the electric vehicle and battery industries, pursuing corporate development initiatives, including evaluating opportunities within the broader battery ecosystem that are complementary to the Company's existing battery technology initiatives, strengthening investor engagement, and supporting the Company's long-term capital markets objectives. Mr. Fan brings experience across electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, energy storage, strategic partnerships, corporate development, and public markets to these responsibilities.

Pioneer in the Lithium-Ion Battery and Electric Vehicle Industry

Mr. Fan is an entrepreneur with extensive experience spanning the electric vehicle, lithium-ion battery recycling, reverse logistics, battery supply chain, energy storage, corporate development, and capital markets sectors. Throughout his career, he has focused on advancing technologies, strategic partnerships, and business models that support the global transition toward sustainable electrification and the circular battery economy.

Mr. Fan's experience in the electric vehicle sector includes involvement with Solo Automotive Inc., a Canadian electric vehicle manufacturer with production operations in Europe. In 2023, he led a bid to acquire the intellectual property and operating assets of ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., a Nasdaq-listed electric vehicle manufacturer at the time. Through these and other industry activities, Mr. Fan has developed experience across vehicle manufacturing, battery technologies, corporate development, and the broader electric vehicle industry.

Complementing his industry experience, Mr. Fan has received hands-on manufacturing training at automotive production facilities in North America and Europe, as well as production plants operated by Kia and Hyundai in South Korea. This exposure has provided him with practical insight into global automotive manufacturing processes, production systems, quality control standards, and operational best practices across several of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers.

Recognizing the long-term importance of battery lifecycle management well before it became a central focus of the electric vehicle industry, Mr. Fan entered the lithium-ion battery recycling sector in 2018. Through a strategic partnership with IT Asset Partners, Inc., a leading global reverse logistics technology company, he helped develop channel distribution strategies, battery supply chain solutions, and energy storage system initiatives serving Fortune 1000 organizations. His work focused on advancing innovative circular economy solutions designed to maximize the value of lithium-ion batteries through reuse, repurposing, recycling, and sustainable resource recovery, providing him with broad experience across the battery value chain and a unique perspective on the rapidly evolving battery ecosystem.

In 2020, Mr. Fan was an early startup member of the Volta Foundation, which has since grown into a global network of more than 100,000 battery professionals.1 The organization plays an important role within the global battery ecosystem by connecting stakeholders across the battery value chain, convening battery experts and leading engineers from around the world, and facilitating industry collaboration, knowledge exchange, and engagement across the broader battery community. Mr. Fan's early involvement further expanded his exposure to the global battery industry and its network of professionals, innovators, and industry stakeholders.

Complementing his operating and entrepreneurial experience, Mr. Fan also developed a foundation in corporate development and capital markets through his role as an Associate at TriView Capital Ltd., a Canadian exempt market dealer. There, he worked with growth-oriented companies on corporate finance, capital formation, strategic transactions, and retail and institutional investor engagement, gaining practical experience in supporting emerging public companies in the execution of their corporate growth strategies.

Beyond his commercial and entrepreneurial accomplishments, Mr. Fan has remained actively engaged in entrepreneurship, sustainable transportation, and the global energy transition. In 2022, he was selected as a member of Canada's delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance Summit in Hamburg, Germany. He has also participated in international sustainability initiatives, including the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), and has been invited to speak at TEDx on sustainable transportation, sharing his perspectives on electric mobility, battery circularity, and the future of sustainable energy systems.

Management Commentary

"Battery X Metals has developed a technology platform focused on addressing battery cell imbalance and other challenges across the lithium-ion battery lifecycle," said William Fan, President of Battery X Metals. "The Company continues to advance its lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology through ongoing development, real-world electric vehicle performance trials, and the expansion of vehicle platform compatibility. I am pleased to join Battery X Metals at this stage of its development and look forward to working closely with Massimo, the Board, and the broader team to advance the Company's technology initiatives, expand strategic industry relationships, strengthen its corporate development capabilities, and support its broader capital markets objectives."

"William's appointment strengthens Battery X Metals' executive leadership as we continue to advance our technology development, strategic industry relationships, and broader corporate and capital markets initiatives," said Massimo Bellini Bressi, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Battery X Metals. "His experience across the electric vehicle, lithium-ion battery, energy storage, manufacturing, corporate development, and capital markets sectors is aligned with the Company's strategic priorities. I look forward to working alongside William as we continue the development of our lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, expand our industry relationships, and execute the Company's strategic objectives."

Positioning Battery X Metals for Its Next Phase of Growth

Battery X Metals has established a diversified battery technology platform focused on addressing challenges throughout the lithium-ion battery lifecycle. The Company's battery technology initiatives include its lithium-ion battery diagnostics and rebalancing technology, designed to extend remaining useful battery lifespan, as well as proprietary battery recycling technologies under development.

As Battery X Metals continues the development and real world performance trials of its Rebalancing Technology and advances its broader battery technology initiatives, the appointment of Mr. Fan strengthens the Company's executive leadership with experience spanning the electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery industries, strategic partnerships, corporate development, and capital markets.

As President, Mr. Fan will work alongside Mr. Bellini Bressi, Chief Executive Officer, with their respective roles bringing together operational and technical expertise with industry, corporate development, and capital markets experience. Mr. Fan's responsibilities will include supporting the Company's technology development initiatives, expanding strategic industry relationships, advancing corporate development activities, evaluating opportunities within the broader battery ecosystem that are complementary to the Company's existing battery technology initiatives, strengthening investor engagement, and supporting the Company's broader capital markets objectives.

Together, Mr. Fan and Mr. Bellini Bressi will lead Battery X Metals' ongoing technology development, strategic industry relationships, and broader corporate initiatives as the Company continues the development and advancement of its battery technologies.

1 Volta

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, extending the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, and the recovery and recycling of battery materials. As global electric vehicle adoption continues to grow and demand for battery lifecycle solutions increases, the Company is advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, which recovered approximately 99% of capacity lost due to cell imbalance in a technology demonstration conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), with the NRC validating the initial and final state of charge of the cells. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things: Mr. Fan's anticipated role and responsibilities as President of the Company; the Company's ability to execute its technology and corporate development strategy; the continued development, testing, and advancement of the Company's patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology and other battery technologies; the conduct of additional real-world electric vehicle performance trials; the expansion of vehicle platform compatibility; the continued development and advancement of the Company's proprietary battery recycling technologies; the expansion of strategic relationships and partnerships within the electric vehicle, lithium-ion battery, energy storage, and broader battery industries; the pursuit of corporate development initiatives; the identification, evaluation, and potential pursuit of opportunities within the broader battery ecosystem that may be complementary to the Company's existing battery technology initiatives; the potential expansion of the Company's activities within complementary areas of the battery ecosystem; the Company's investor engagement and capital markets initiatives and objectives; and the Company's ability to advance and execute its broader technology, corporate development, and strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the continued development and performance of the Company's battery technologies; the Company's ability to conduct further development, testing, and real-world performance trials; the ability to expand vehicle platform compatibility; the availability of qualified personnel, technical expertise, equipment, facilities, financing, and other resources required to advance the Company's initiatives; the Company's ability to establish, maintain, and expand relationships with industry participants and strategic partners; the willingness and ability of third parties to participate in the Company's technology development, testing, and other initiatives; the Company's ability to identify, evaluate, and, where determined appropriate, pursue corporate development initiatives and complementary business opportunities; the availability of suitable opportunities within the broader battery ecosystem; the Company's ability to obtain any financing, regulatory approvals, third-party consents, or other approvals that may be required in connection with its activities; and prevailing technological, competitive, regulatory, economic, financial, and capital markets conditions. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the development and testing of early-stage battery technologies; technical, operational, engineering, and manufacturing challenges; the possibility that results observed in prior technology demonstrations, testing, or real-world electric vehicle performance trials may not be replicated in future testing or across different vehicles, battery types, chemistries, operating conditions, or applications; delays, difficulties, or increased costs associated with further technology development, testing, or the expansion of vehicle platform compatibility; the Company's reliance on third-party service providers, testing facilities, industry participants, and strategic partners; the Company's ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships and partnerships; the availability of financing, personnel, equipment, and other resources required to advance the Company's initiatives; the possibility that suitable corporate development or complementary business opportunities may not be identified, available, or pursued; the possibility that opportunities evaluated by the Company may not result in definitive agreements, transactions, new business initiatives, or an expansion of the Company's activities; risks associated with integrating or pursuing any new or complementary business initiatives; regulatory, legal, competitive, technological, economic, and market uncertainties; general capital markets conditions; and risks associated with early-stage technology and resource companies. There can be no assurance that the Company's technology development and testing initiatives will achieve their intended objectives, that results observed in prior demonstrations or trials will be replicated in future testing or applications, that additional vehicle platform compatibility will be achieved, that strategic relationships or partnerships will be established or expanded, that corporate development or complementary business opportunities will be identified or pursued, that any such opportunities will result in definitive agreements, transactions, or new business initiatives, or that the Company will achieve its technology, corporate development, capital markets, or broader strategic objectives. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

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