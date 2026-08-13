Moberg Pharma AB: Moberg Pharma's Interim report January - June 2026

APPROVED TRADEMARK CHANGE IN THE FIRST EUROPEAN COUNTRIES AND LICENSE AGREEMENTS FOR APAC AND CHINA

SIX-MONTH PERIOD (JAN-JUN 2026)

Net revenue SEK 10.7 million (7.5)

EBITDA SEK -5.8 million (-13.1)

Operating profit (EBIT) SEK -6.6 million (-13.9)

Profit for the period SEK -4.5 million (-10.2)

Diluted earnings per share SEK -0.10 (-0.22)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 212.4 million (254.7)

SECOND QUARTER (APR-JUN 2026)

Net revenue SEK 5.8 million (3.6)

EBITDA SEK -4.3 million (-9.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) SEK -4.7 million (-9.7)

Profit for the period SEK -3.3 million (-7.4)

Diluted earnings per share SEK -0.07 (-0.16)

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 212.4 million (254.7)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Moberg Pharma and Karo Healthcare expanded the collaboration and entered April 24th an exclusive license agreement for MOB-015/Terclara ® in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan. In all of these new markets, Karo Healthcare is the market leader in antifungal foot treatments with the Lamisil ® brand through athlete's foot products, and the intention is to broaden the portfolio with Moberg Pharma's nail fungus drug under the same established brand.

in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan. In all of these new markets, Karo Healthcare is the market leader in antifungal foot treatments with the Lamisil brand through athlete's foot products, and the intention is to broaden the portfolio with Moberg Pharma's nail fungus drug under the same established brand. On June 8, the collaboration with Karo Healthcare was further expanded to include the commercialization of MOB-015 under the Lamisil ® brand in China through the rapidly growing cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) channel.

brand in China through the rapidly growing cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) channel. On June 15, the company announced that the first European countries had approved the transition of MOB-015 to Karo Healthcare's trademark. The approvals enable launch preparations and commercial activities in the first European markets to move forward as planned, with initial deliveries planned around year-end. At the same time, the launch preparations are progressing in Israel, where the first patients are expected to gain access to the product during the third quarter of this year.

The Annual General Meeting on May 21 resolved among other things to implement a long-term incentive program. Lars Johansson, Jack Bradley and Daniel Kaufman were elected as new board members. Lars Johansson was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE QUARTER

On August 11, the company announced changes to its executive management team and further strengthened the organization ahead of upcoming product launches. The management team will have two new members in Helena Jansson, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO, and Vaidrius Navikas, Chief Medical Officer.

CEO COMMENTS

During the second quarter, Moberg Pharma made several important advances in the international commercialization of MOB-015. The collaboration with Karo Healthcare was expanded to additional markets, and the first European countries approved the transition to Karo Healthcare's trademarks. This marks the beginning of a new phase in the launch preparations, with a defined timetable for the first European launches outside the Nordics while our international footprint continues to expand.

In both Sweden and Norway, Terclara® is the clear market leader and continues to deliver strong results. During Q2 2026, Terclara® achieved a 44% value share and 38% unit share of pharmacy sales to end-consumers in Sweden. For the first half of the year, the corresponding figures were 42% and 35%, respectively. In Norway, Terclara® achieved a 42% value share and 37% unit share based on pharmacy purchasing data for Q2 2026, corresponding figures for the half-year were 38% and 32%.



During the quarter, the agreement with Karo Healthcare was expanded in two stages, an important step in our international expansion. In April, an exclusive licensing agreement was signed for Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan. Karo Healthcare is the market leader in antifungal foot treatments in all of these countries with the Lamisil® brand through athlete's foot products, and the intention is to broaden the portfolio with Moberg Pharma's nail fungus treatment under the same established brand. By leveraging Karo's established infrastructure and strong market position in these regions, we ensure an efficient and qualitative market entry strategy while further reducing the risks associated with the global rollout.



In June, the collaboration with Karo Healthcare was further expanded to include commercialization in China through the rapidly growing cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) channel, enabling a fast market entry. The launch in China is planned to be carried out in parallel with the first European launches under the Lamisil® brand. Limiting the license agreement to cross-border sales preserves Moberg Pharma's full strategic flexibility to expand into the substantially larger general trade market in the future. Karo Healthcare is one of several potential partners for such an expansion and has the commercial infrastructure, distribution capacity and local presence required to support a broader market rollout.



Another important milestone was reached in June when the first European countries approved the transition of MOB-015 to Karo Healthcare's trademarks. The approvals enable launch preparations and marketing activities to move forward as planned, with first deliveries planned around year-end. As part of the collaboration with Karo Healthcare, the next steps include obtaining local approvals for the updated product information and packaging materials. Following these approvals, commercial production can commence while pre-launch activities with pharmacy chains and pharmaceutical wholesalers are intensified. Karo Healthcare is leveraging its established antifungal franchise, including the Lamisil® brand, and its broad European commercial platform with established distribution in all major pharmacy chains to support the rollout of MOB-015 across the region.



At the same time, the launch preparations in Israel are progressing according to plan, where the first patients are expected to gain access to MOB-015 under Moberg Pharma's brand Terclara® during the third quarter, making Israel the first market where the drug is launched outside the Nordics. Moberg Pharma's partner, Padagis, received marketing authorization from the Israeli Ministry of Health in December 2025 and has since carried out pre-launch activities, including presenting MOB-015 at the 3rd International Conference on Nail Disorders in Tel Aviv.



Following the end of the quarter, we continued to strengthen the organization to support the increasing level of commercial activity. Helena Jansson was recruited as Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President, while Vaidrius Navikas was recruited as Chief Medical Officer. The recruitments strengthen the company's capabilities in international commercialization, medical affairs and regulatory activities as the number of markets and commercial initiatives continues to grow.



We are now entering a phase where execution is the primary focus. Together with our partners, we are preparing launches across multiple markets while continuing to advance additional regulatory processes and geographic expansion. After many years of development, it is very gratifying to see the project steadily translating into commercial launches and to know that an increasing number of patients will soon gain access to MOB-015.



Anna Ljung, CEO Moberg Pharma

ABOUT THIS INFORMATION

This information is information that Moberg Pharma is Obliged to make public persuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8.00 a.m. CET on August 13, 2026.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Anna Ljung, CEO, Phone: +46 70 766 60 30, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

Mark Beveridge, VP Finance, Phone: +46 76 805 82 88, e-mail: mark.beveridge@mobergpharma.se