Spinnova Oyj: Inside Information: Spinnova announces intention to pursue U.S. Initial Public Offering and dual listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the near future

Spinnova PLC | Inside Information | 13 August 2026, 09:00 AM EEST

Spinnova Plc ("Spinnova" or the "company"), a materials technology company producing textile fibre from wood pulp and waste streams, announces that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its equity securities in the United States (the "Offering") in the near future. The form and number of securities to be offered and the price range for the Offering have not yet been determined. The targeted gross proceeds to be raised through the Offering would preliminarily be at least USD 15 (approximately EUR 13) million.

Subject to completion of the Offering, the company currently intends to use the net proceeds to support the ramp-up of its Eteläportti demo facility, advance commercialisation of its technology, and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions, including shareholder approval, necessary authorisations from the extraordinary general meeting, and the resolution of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors of the company has not made any final decisions concerning the execution of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the company intends to pursue a dual listing on a U.S. exchange in addition to the company's existing listing of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company's shares would continue to trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the trading symbol SPINN and would retain their existing ISIN. Existing shareholders would not be required to take any action in connection with the contemplated Offering or the U.S. listing and may continue to hold and trade their Spinnova shares in Finland as before.

Spinnova is currently observing the silent period preceding the publication of its January-June 2026 half-year report and will provide further updates regarding the contemplated Offering and the U.S. listing through future public disclosures. The company will publish its January-June 2026 half-year report as scheduled on 31 August 2026.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities in the United States will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This release is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

For further information, please contact:

Janne Poranen, CEO

Tel. +358 20 703 2430

ir@spinnova.fi

U.S. Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

SPINN@mzgroup.us

Certified advisor:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 50 520 4098

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

About Us

Spinnova - The textile material innovation

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed a breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile, or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fibre production process, and the SPINNOVA® fibre has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fibre the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fibre such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

SPINNOVA® home: www.spinnova.com

Corporate & IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the company's intention to pursue the contemplated offering and the U.S. listing, the expected timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: whether the Extraordinary General Meeting approves the matters proposed to it; whether a registration statement is filed with and declared effective by the SEC; whether a trading market for the securities newly issued in the Offering develops; the final size, pricing and terms of the Offering, and whether it proceeds at all; the extent of dilution to existing shareholders; prevailing capital market conditions; and the company's ability to execute the ramp-up of its Eteläportti production facility.

The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the company specifically disclaims, and undertakes no, obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.