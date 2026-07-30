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WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Xetra
29.07.26 | 17:35
9,608 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6489,66210:02
9,6529,65410:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
49 Leser
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Spinnova Oyj: Spinnova appoints Sampo Immonen as Chief Technology Officer, Juha Salmela to lead technology strategy and innovation

Spinnova PLC | Company Release | 30 July 2026, 09:00 AM EEST

Sampo Immonen (born 1984, M.Sc. in Technology) has been appointed as Spinnova's Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Management Team. He will report to CEO Janne Poranen. Sampo will start in his position latest on 1 October 2026.

Sampo brings extensive machinery and technology R&D experience from Valmet, where he most recently led the R&D of Paper and Board machines. His background includes technology portfolio management, strategic partnerships, business development, and innovation.

"We are pleased to welcome Sampo to Spinnova and the Management Team. Sampo is an excellent addition to our team and will play an important role in the company's development and in scaling our technology to industrial scale", comments CEO Janne Poranen.

"I believe my extensive experience, strong fibre industry expertise, and broad professional network will enable me to create meaningful value for Spinnova. I look forward to supporting the company's continued growth and success and contributing to its next stage of development together with the skilled Spinnova team", says Sampo Immonen.

Previously Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Juha Salmela will continue in Spinnova's Management Team as Chief Technology Strategy and Innovation Officer (CTSIO).

As CTO, Sampo Immonen is responsible for ensuring that Spinnova's technology operates reliably, efficiently and profitably at industrial scale. As CTSIO, Juha Salmela is responsible for developing future technologies, intellectual property and strategic opportunities to ensure Spinnova remains competitive and well positioned for the future.

As of 1 October 2026, Spinnova's Management Team consists of:

  • Janne Poranen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
  • Santeri Heinonen, Chief Finance (CFO) and People Officer
  • Sampo Immonen, Chief Technology Officer
  • Mikko Lassila, Chief Commercial Officer
  • Shahriare Mahmood, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer (until 20 October 2026)
  • Juha Salmela, Chief Technology Strategy and Innovation Officer
  • Johanna Valkama, General Counsel

Spinnova Plc

For further information, please contact:
Janne Poranen, CEO
Tel. +358 20 703 2430
ir@spinnova.fi

Certified advisor:
Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy
Tel. +358 50 520 4098

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media

About Us

Spinnova - The textile material innovation

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed a breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile, or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fibre production process, and the SPINNOVA® fibre has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fibre the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fibre such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

SPINNOVA® home: www.spinnova.com
Corporate & IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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