Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 27 July 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc's share buybacks week 30/2026

During week 30 (20 July 2026 - 24 July 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market

(MIC Code) Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased

shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR* 20/07/2026 21/07/2026 22/07/2026 23/07/2026 24/07/2026 Week 30/2026, total AQEU Volume 0 1,978 0 3,616 9,923 15,517 Average price 0.00 9.61 0.00 9.62 9.59 9.60 CEUX Volume 58 96,228 10,295 276,337 112,541 495,459 Average price 9.65 9.59 9.64 9.60 9.60 9.60 TQEX Volume 0 20,995 1,461 35,055 33,186 90,697 Average price 0.00 9.59 9.64 9.62 9.60 9.61 XHEL Volume 198 130,668 16,607 377,406 226,242 751,121 Average price 9.64 9.59 9.61 9.60 9.60 9.60 Total, all markets Volume 256 249,869 28,363 692,414 381,892 1,352,794 Average price 9.64 9.59 9.62 9.60 9.60 9.60

* rounded to two decimals



On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 18,456,665 Sampo A shares representing 0.69 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com

Attachment