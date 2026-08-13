

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain Plc (GMVHY), a sports-betting and gaming group, on Thursday reported a narrower first-half loss, mainly helped by revenue growth and a positive fair-value movement on financial instruments.



The company posted a loss attributable to equity holders of the parent of £10.2 million or 1.6 pence per share compared with £98.3 million or 15.4 pence per share loss a year ago.



Gains arising from changes in the fair value of financial instruments increased to £62.6 million, compared with a loss of £265.3 million in the year-earlier period.



Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of the parent rose to £203.5 million from £123.8 million. EPS improved to 28.0 pence from 25.4 pence.



Underlying profit after tax from continuing operations increased to £155.2 million or 20.3 pence per share from £89.8 million or 25.2 pence per share.



The company posted a profit before tax of £46.4 million, compared with a loss of £66.3 million in the year-earlier period. Underlying profit before tax increased to £233.4 million from £141.7 million.



Operating profit declined to £131.9 million from £146.5 million, while underlying operating profit fell to £318.9 million from £352.4 million last year.



EBITDA declined to £327.2 million from £497.5 million, while underlying EBITDA edged down to £479.3 million from £488.7 million.



Revenue increased 7.4% to £2.514 billion from £2.342 billion in the previous year, with net gaming revenue (NGR) growth of 5% at constant currency.



The board declared an interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, up 5% year-on-year, to be paid on September 28, to shareholders of record on August 21.



Looking ahead, Entain reiterated its FY26 guidance, expecting Online NGR growth of 5% to 7% on a constant-currency basis. The company also maintained its full-year Underlying EBITDA outlook, excluding parent fees, at £910 million to £960 million, with the midpoint in line with market expectations.



On the LSE, Entain shares closed up 0.94% at 560 pence on Wednesday.



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