

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ørsted A/S (ORSTED.CO) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled DKK518 million, or DKK0.4 per share. This compares with DKK3.096 billion, or DKK4.1 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.5% to DKK20.648 billion from DKK17.135 billion last year.



Ørsted A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK518 Mln. vs. DKK3.096 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK0.4 vs. DKK4.1 last year. -Revenue: DKK20.648 Bln vs. DKK17.135 Bln last year.



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