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WKN: A3E4UV | ISIN: SE0021148160 | Ticker-Symbol: 5KP
Stuttgart
13.08.26 | 09:48
1,774 Euro
+1,14 % +0,020
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUVAKTIEBOLAGET VISCARIA Chart 1 Jahr
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GRUVAKTIEBOLAGET VISCARIA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7581,80410:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Interim Report April - June 2026

"Significant Mineral Resource growth potential, strong operational progress and an oversubscribed share issue have further strengthened our position on the path to production." - Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria

April - June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (0) and profit after tax was SEK -41.4 million (-21.7).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.17 (-0.18).
  • Capitalised expenses related to exploration and appraisal assets amounted to SEK 127 million (65.0).
  • The Group's cash flow for the period was SEK 346 million (-42.0).
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 1,348 million on June 30, 2026 (1,407 on 31 Dec, 2025).
  • Equity amounted to SEK 3,765 million on June 30, 2026 (3,095 on 31 Dec, 2025).

January - June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (0) and profit after tax was SEK -69.7 million (-39.5).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.29 (-0.33).
  • Capitalised expenses related to exploration and appraisal assets amounted to SEK 210 million (149).
  • The Group's cash flow for the period was SEK -59.0 million (109).

Geology

  • Exceptional drilling results include VDD25013E, which intersected 10 metres at 2.2% Cu approximately 800 metres beyond the current Mineral Resource, demonstrating the considerable scale of the mineralised system and its potential to host significantly higher-grade mineralisation.

Significant events during the period April - June 2026

  • An agreement was signed with Renta Equipment Rental regarding the establishment of a machinery and service depot.
  • Staffan Sandström was appointed as Senior Adviser.
  • On 7 May Viscaria held a well-attended Capital Markets Day in Kiruna.
  • An oversubscribed directed share issue of approximately 144 million shares was announced, raising cash proceeds of approximately SEK 1.7 billion across two tranches. As a result of the share issue, infrastructure fund InfraVia became the company's second-largest shareholder.
  • Viscaria's logistics hub Leväjärvi was connected to Malmbanan.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • An extraordinary general meeting approved Tranche 2 of the directed share issue. In connection with the share issue, all outstanding shareholder loans totaling SEK 681 million were fully set off and converted into equity. As a result, the total transaction value amounted to approximately SEK 2.4 billion.
  • A strategic supply and service agreement was entered into with Sandvik covering the underground production fleet for the mine.

Presentation of the report
A live presentation of this report will be held today, Thursday 13 August, at 09.30 CEST. The report will be presented by CEO Jörgen Olsson and CFO Frida Keskitalo, followed by a Q&A session.

The live webcast can be accessed via the link: https://youtube.com/live/jIYKzsicIcM?feature=share

For further information, please contact:
Jörgen Olsson, CEO
Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570
Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications
Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190
Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

This information is information that Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-13 07:30 CEST.

About Viscaria
Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed Mineral Resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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