Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Resolutions by the extraordinary general meeting on 14 July 2026

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria ("Viscaria" or the "Company") has today on 14 July 2026 at 10 a.m. held an extraordinary general meeting at the premises of Snellman Attorneys Ltd in Stockholm. The general meeting was held to approve Tranche 2 of the directed issue of new shares which the board of directors, conditional upon the extraordinary general meeting's approval, resolved on 16 June 2026 and which was announced by the Company on 17 June 2026.

Resolutions

A summary of the material resolutions passed by the general meeting is presented below. The resolutions concern the approval of Tranche 2 of the new share issue which, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, was resolved on by the board of directors on 16 June 2026 and announced by the Company on 17 June 2026, where Tranche 2, for technical reasons, was divided into two separate share issue resolutions, as further described below. Tranche 1, comprising an issue of a total of 48,064,514 shares and which was also announced by the Company on 17 June 2026, was resolved on by the board of directors on 16 June 2026 pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting 2026 and is therefore not subject to the subsequent approval by the extraordinary general meeting.

For further information regarding the share issue, please refer to the notice to the extraordinary general meeting, the board of directors' complete proposals and the press releases announced by the Company on 16 and 17 June 2026, respectively, which are available on the Company's website, www.viscaria.com.

Approval of the board of directors' resolution on directed issue of new shares

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 16 June 2026 on a directed issue of new shares of not more than 94,708,056 shares, entailing an increase of the share capital of not more than SEK 189,416,112. The directed issue of new shares was directed to certain institutional investors in the same manner as Tranche 1. The subscription price in the new share issue amounted to SEK 16.60 and was determined through a so called accelerated bookbuilding procedure which was announced by the Company on 16 June 2026. As the subscription price has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, the board of directors considers that the subscription price has been established on market terms, in such a way that it reflects prevailing market conditions and investor demand.

Approval of the board of directors' resolution on directed issue of shares in accordance with Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act

The extraordinary general meeting further resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 16 June 2026 on a directed issue of new shares of not more than 1,450,000 shares, entailing an increase of the share capital of not more than SEK 2,900,000. The subscription price in the share issue amounted to SEK 16.60 and was determined through a so called accelerated bookbuilding procedure which was announced by the Company on 16 June 2026. As the subscription price has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, the board of directors considers that the subscription price has been established on market terms, in such a way that it reflects prevailing market conditions and investor demand.

The new share issue was carried out as a separate issue pursuant to Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) (the so-called Leo Act), as the shares issued were intended to be allotted to the companies Per Colleen AB (wholly-owned by the Company's chairman of the board) and Deciso AB (wholly-owned by the Company's CEO).

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:00 CEST on 14 July 2026.

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).