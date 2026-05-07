Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Interim Report January - March 2026

"The first quarter of the year marked continued progress towards production - a stronger business case, increased predictability and growing value." - Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria

January - March 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (0) and profit after tax was SEK -28.3 million (-17.9).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.12 (-0.15).

Capitalised expenses related to exploration and appraisal assets amounted to SEK 83.1 million (84.2).

The Group's cash flow for the period was SEK -405 million (151).

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 1,002 million on 31 March, 2026 (1,407 on 31 Dec, 2025).

Equity amounted to SEK 3,067 million on 31 March, 2026 (3,095 on 31 Dec, 2025).

Geology

Step-out drilling in the D Zone intersected copper-iron mineralisation approximately 800 metres from the current Mineral Resource, demonstrating significant potential for resource expansion and highlighting the broader scale of the mineralised system.

Extensive high-grade copper mineralisation has been confirmed in the B Zone, demonstrating geological and grade continuity beyond the existing Mineral Resource. Drill hole VDD25013D intersected multiple stacked lenses, including 14.0 metres at 1.01% Cu, 6.5 metres at 1.14% Cu, 8.6 metres at 1.07% Cu and 11.4 metres at 1.17% Cu.

Exploration drilling continues to focus on near-mine targets, aimed at delivering additional Mineral Resource growth with potential for future incorporation into the mine plan, ahead of a planned resource update in connection with the Q4 2026 report presentation.

Viscaria Capital Markets Day

Viscara hosts a Capital Markets Day in Kiruna today, 7 May 2026, with highlights including:

Estimated annual EBIT during steady state (2029-2036) increased to approximately SEK 1.6 billion (previously SEK 1.4 billion).

Debt financing increased to approximately SEK 4.8 billion (previously SEK 3.9 billion), with completion targeted for Q3 2026.

Outstanding estimated equity financing approximately SEK 1.6 billion.

Significant events during the period January - March 2026

A Long Lead Item agreement was signed with Metso for two mills for the processing plant.

An agreement was signed with Strawberry and MG Link for the construction and operation of the temporary contractor housing Viscaria Village.

An agreement was signed with the steel and construction company Nordec for the construction of the building that will house the processing.

Charlotte Odenberger was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Significant events after the end of the period

An agreement was signed with Renta Equipment Rental regarding the establishment of a machinery and service depot.

Staffan Sandström was appointed as Senior Adviser.

Presentation of the report

A live presentation of this report will be held today, Thursday 7 May, at 08.30 CEST. The report will be presented by CEO Jörgen Olsson and CFO Frida Keskitalo, followed by a Q&A session.

The live webcast can be accessed via the link: https://www.youtube.com/live/aPni19d6qQw

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

This information is information that Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-07 07:30 CEST.

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).