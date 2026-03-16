Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria appoints Charlotte Odenberger as Chief Operating Officer

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria today announces that Charlotte Odenberger has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective 30 March 2026. With extensive experience from senior leadership positions in the Swedish mining industry - including her role as acting CEO of Zinkgruvan Mining AB - she will play a central role in the reopening of the Viscaria mine.

Charlotte Odenberger has extensive experience from strategic and operational leadership roles at companies including Lundin Mining and Björkdalsgruvan AB. As acting CEO of Zinkgruvan, she was responsible for the operation's production, organisational development and strategic direction. Prior to this, she served as Plant Manager for the facility producing zinc, copper and lead concentrates, where she led 95 employees across production, processing, maintenance, water treatment and tailings management. She has also worked as Sustainability Manager with responsibility for environmental matters, permitting processes, safety and social performance, and has more than ten years' experience in the mining industry's most critical functions. Most recently, she held the role of Nordic Mining Business Development Lead at WSP, where she was responsible for developing the company's mining operations across the Nordic region.

Additionally, she has served as Chair of Svemin's Environmental Committee, as a board member of Swedish Mining Innovation, and as a member of Euromines' Environmental and Sustainability Committee, where she contributed to strategic industry issues at both national and European level. She holds a master's degree in Geology and Water Resources from Lund University and an Executive MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"I am deeply impressed by Viscaria's ambition and the technical excellence that characterises the project. Reopening the mine is not only an industrial undertaking but also a strategically important investment for Sweden's and Europe's future copper self-sufficiency. I am truly looking forward to contributing my experience in production, sustainability and organisational development," said Charlotte Odenberger, incoming COO.

"Charlotte's combination of operational leadership, deep sustainability expertise and strategic capability makes her unique within the industry. Her leadership and broad understanding of the entire value chain - from exploration and permitting to production and water management - are exactly what Viscaria needs at this stage. We are very pleased to welcome her to the team," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).