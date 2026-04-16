Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria establishes on-site depot with Renta

Mining company Viscaria has entered into an agreement with Renta Equipment Rental to establish a machinery and service depot directly at Viscaria's site in Kiruna. The depot will serve as a central support function for Viscaria's employees and contractors during the extensive construction phase that is now commencing and is expected to last for approximately two years.

The on-site depot means that machinery, equipment and services will be available directly on site, enabling faster workflows, safer handling and more efficient project delivery. The establishment includes a full-scale project depot with a retail section, machinery servicing and maintenance, as well as the rental of equipment, access platforms, fall-protection systems, barriers and speed-monitoring equipment. It also includes the installation of temporary buildings for the processing, offices and changing facilities, as well as other services related to site support. Together, this makes Renta a key partner in ensuring a smooth and professional execution of the construction project.

"The establishment of Renta's on-site depot is an important step in creating an efficient and well-functioning construction environment. Having machinery, equipment and services directly on site is essential to maintaining high quality standards and strong time margins in a project of this scale. We look forward to close and productive collaboration," says Fredrik Rova, Project Manager for Site Services at Viscaria.

"We are very pleased with the trust we have been given to support Viscaria during this expansive development phase. By establishing a full-service depot on site, we can contribute flexibility, fast service and high operational reliability - everything required to ensure the project progresses smoothly and safely," says Andreas Rosenius, Key Account Manager Industry & Projects at Renta Equipment Rental.

About Renta

Renta is a modern equipment rental company built on local focus, trust, and simplicity. Renta believes rental is a local business where people always come first. Backed by IK Partners, Renta is a Swedish-owned, full-service machine and equipment rental company with the ambition to modernise the industry across the Baltic Sea region.

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Olsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570

Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190

Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).