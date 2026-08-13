

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Computershare Limited (CPU.AX) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled A$618.7 million, or A$1.0672 per share. This compares with A$607.0 million, or A$1.0319 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to A$3.257 billion from A$3.114 billion last year.



Computershare Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$618.7 Mln. vs. A$607.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$1.0672 vs. A$1.0319 last year. -Revenue: A$3.257 Bln vs. A$3.114 Bln last year.



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