

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), the ride hailing application, Thursday announced that its Japan unit has inked an operational partnership agreement with one of its taxi operators, Hinomaru Kotsu Co., Ltd. to manage day-to-day fleet operations for its autonomous vehicle pilot deployment in Tokyo, scheduled to launch in late 2026.



The financial details of the operational partnership have not been divulged.



Hinomaru Kotsu will monitor depot operations, vehicle cleaning, maintenance, inspections, charging, and vehicle uptime, with Uber making these rides available to customers through its app.



This initiative is based on the Memorandum of Understanding for a robotaxi partnership in Japan signed on March 12, by Uber, Wayve and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.



The project aims to provide a seamless environment where riders experience robotaxi services as an everyday transportation option by deploying Nissan LEAF equipped with Wayve's AI Driver technology.



'Under Japanese law, passenger transport services must be operated by authorized taxi companies. In the initial phase of the pilot rollout, safety will be the highest priority; experienced Hinomaru Kotsu drivers will be on board as safety operators to monitor behind the wheel and ensure reliable operations, as part of our phased introduction, before fully driverless operations begin in the future.', Uber said in a statement.



On Wednesday, UBER shares closed at $75.36, down 4.05% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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