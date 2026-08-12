AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Investments Announces Pricing Reductions for AGF Elements

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of an ongoing review of its product lineup, AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced pricing reductions to its AGF Elements® Portfolio Funds and AGF Elements® Portfolio Classes, effective December 21, 2026.

Management Fee Reductions

Management fees will be reduced for the following funds /series:

Fund Series Current

Management Fee

(in %) Updated

Management Fee

(in %) AGF Elements® Portfolios AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio MF/T/V 2.00 1.75 AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio MF AGF Elements Growth Portfolio MF/T/V AGF Elements Global Portfolio MF 2.10 1.85 AGF Elements® Portfolio Classes AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio Class

MF/T/V 2.00 1.75 AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio Class MF/V AGF Elements Growth Portfolio Class MF/T/V AGF Elements Global Portfolio Class MF 2.10 1.85

Maximum Annual Trailing Commission Rate Reductions

AGF Investments is concurrently reducing the 1.25% maximum annual trailing commission rate to 1.00% for the following funds/series across all applicable sales charge options effective December 21, 2026:

AGF Elements® Portfolios Series AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio MF/T/V AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio MF AGF Elements Global Portfolio MF AGF Elements Growth Portfolio MF/T/V AGF Elements® Portfolio Classes Series AGF Elements Balanced Portfolio Class MF/T/V AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio Class MF/V AGF Elements Global Portfolio Class MF AGF Elements Growth Portfolio Class MF/T/V

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and alternative investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $75 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Disclaimer

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com