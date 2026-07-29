AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Investments Announces Results of Special Meeting of Securityholders of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced that following a special meeting, securityholders have approved changes to the investment objective of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF (Ticker: AGSG) (the "ETF").

As previously announced, once implemented the ETF will transition from a broadly focused global sustainable equity mandate to a more targeted energy transition and climate adaptation strategy. This repositioning better aligns the ETF's investment approach with evolving market opportunities and investor demand, while providing more differentiated exposure to companies that are directly contributing to the reduction of environmental impact and the development of solutions supporting the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

The new investment objective is anticipated to be implemented on or about August 19. 2026 and the following additional changes will be made to the ETF concurrent with the change to the investment objective:

Investment strategies updated to align with the new investment objective;

Updated risk factors to reflect the change in investment objective and investment strategies;

Name change to AGF Energy Transition and Adaptation ETF, to reflect the ETF's new investment objective;

Ticker symbol change to "ATAP" to better reflect the ETF's new name;

Risk rating change from "medium" to "high"; and

Updated reference indices for determining the risk rating of the ETF.





Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

AGF Investments intends to file an amendment to the prospectus of the ETF on July 30, 2026 to implement the investment objective change and other ancillary changes described in the information circular, with such changes to become effective on or about August 19, 2026. As a result of the objective change, the ETF will be removed from the list of ESG-Focused ETFs, reflecting the ETF's revised investment objective and strategy. As a result, the ETF will no longer employ an ESG-focused investment strategy as a defining feature of its investment process.

The prospectus amendment will also change the risk rating of the ETF from "medium" to "high". In addition, the prospectus amendment will provide that the S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index will be used as the reference index for the period prior to March 1, 2023, and the Solactive US Energy Transition and Adaptation Opportunities Index will be used as the reference index after March 1, 2023. The risk rating and reference index changes will also become effective on or about August 19, 2026.



This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $76 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.



AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com