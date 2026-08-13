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WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
13.08.26 | 12:10
2.481,00 Euro
+6,03 % +141,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.483,002.488,0012:16
2.483,002.486,0012:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2026 07:54 Uhr
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A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Upgrade of guidance for full year 2026

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Upgrade of guidance for full year 2026

Guidance for full year 2026
Based on the actual performance in the second quarter of 2026, and improved visibility for the remainder of the year, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) raises its outlook for the year and now expects:

  • Underlying EBITDA of USD 10.5-12.5bn (previously USD 8-10bn)
  • Underlying EBIT of USD 4.5-6.5bn (previously USD 2-4bn)
  • Free cash flow of greater than USD 0 (previously at least USD -1.5bn)

This is based on a volume growth outlook for the global container market of about 4% for full-year 2026.

Further information
APMM will publish its Q2 2026 results on 13 August 2026.

This company announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU, no. 596/2014).

Copenhagen, 13 August 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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