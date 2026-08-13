Organizations prioritize AI governance, operational control and measurable outcomes as Microsoft platforms evolve, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in Germany are changing their approach to Microsoft technologies as the company's platforms grow and consolidate, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem report for Germany finds that Microsoft is integrating workplace, business application, data and AI capabilities into a more unified ecosystem. This shift is changing enterprise procurement priorities and operating requirements.

"Enterprises are placing greater importance on long-term operational responsibility as AI becomes part of core business processes," said Matthias Paletta, director at ISG. "To meet enterprise needs, providers must support efficient operations and adapt to changing commercial and regulatory requirements."

German organizations are placing governance at the center of AI initiatives as new regulatory requirements affect technology decisions, the report says. Enterprises in regulated sectors are establishing formal approval processes, strengthening accountability and requiring documented compliance before expanding deployments. Public institutions and highly regulated industries are also giving greater weight to sovereignty, transparency and operational oversight when selecting technology partners.

Midmarket companies in Germany are taking a more practical approach by concentrating on proven business improvements rather than broad experimentation. Increasingly, they expect productivity tools, business applications and data platforms to work together as integrated solutions that deliver measurable operational benefits. At the same time, suppliers serving regulated enterprises are adopting stronger data control and model approval practices to meet compliance expectations throughout the supply chain, ISG says.

German organizations increasingly emphasize operational accountability in addition to technical expertise when choosing providers. They favor providers that can manage ongoing optimization, control AI consumption and support long-term platform operations instead of limiting engagements to implementation projects. Enterprises also seek partners with strong local capabilities, industry knowledge and the ability to provide German-language support and compliance as Microsoft environments become more integrated.

"The challenge is no longer deciding whether to adopt AI but determining how to make it part of everyday enterprise decision-making," said Axel Oppermann, lead author of the report. "Organizations that establish repeatable operating practices will be better prepared for the next wave of Microsoft innovation."

The report also explores other trends affecting Germany's Microsoft ecosystem, including changing software licensing strategies and the growing importance of Microsoft Marketplace participation in enterprise procurement.

For more insights into Microsoft ecosystem-related challenges faced by enterprises in Germany, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 59 providers across five quadrants: Microsoft Productivity and Business Process Services Large Market, Microsoft Productivity and Business Process Services Mid Market, Azure Data Transformation and AI Services, Azure Managed Services Large Market and Azure Managed Services Mid Market.

The report names Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems as a Leader in all five quadrants. It names glueckkanja as a Leader in four quadrants. Accenture Avanade, Arvato Systems, Atos and Skaylink A Vodafone company are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Bechtle, CANCOM, Capgemini, Computacenter, DATAGROUP, PwC, q.beyond, Rackspace Technology and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Allgeier, Communardo Smart Works, Devoteam, HCLTech, ORBIT IT-Solutions, Syntax and TCS are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, MHP and Trans4mation (T4M) are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants each.

In the area of customer experience, Wipro is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem providers. Wipro earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from DATAGROUP, Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems, glueckkanja, Skaylink A Vodafone company and Trans4mation IT GmbH.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260813223856/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com



Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com