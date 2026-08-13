

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased for the third straight month in July, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



The producer and import price index posted a monthly decrease of 0.1 percent in July, following a 0.3 percent drop in June. Meanwhile, prices were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



Price declines were particularly noticeable for crude oil and natural gas, as well as petroleum products, the agency said.



The producer price index remained flat, while import prices dropped 0.6 percent, led by falls in crude oil and natural gas, and for petroleum products.



On a yearly basis, producer and import prices fell at a stable pace of 2.1 percent in July. The price index has been falling since May 2023.



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