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WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600 | Ticker-Symbol: SAP
Xetra
13.08.26 | 12:23
177,96 Euro
+1,14 % +2,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Deutschland 40
Prime Standard
Europa 50
Eurozone 50
Deutschland Tech 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
177,76177,8212:39
177,74177,7812:39
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 11:06 Uhr
285 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: NTT DATA awarded Golden Certificate by SAP as Global Operations Partner, reflecting the scale of its Global Managed Services expertise

BIELEFELD, Germany, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announces that it has renewed its SAP Global Operations Partner certification. The certification recognizes NTT DATA's ability to deliver SAP operations through standardized, audited and highly mature service practices, underlining the capabilities of its more than 9,300 SAP Application Management Services and Managed Cloud consultants. SAP awarded NTT DATA with a golden certificate, recognizing two decades of consistent quality, expertise and customer trust.

Extending SAP operations into Security and Business AI

Based on SAP's independent assessment, the certification covers a broad range of operations services, now also including SAP Security and SAP Business AI. These additions represent the next step in the evolution of NTT DATA's Managed Services portfolio. They further strengthen the company's ability to deliver intelligent, secure and resilient SAP operations at scale, supporting customers as they adopt AI-driven innovation.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our teams around the world and is a testament to the passion and commitment they bring to our customers every day," says Lars Janitz, Senior Executive, Head of Global Business & Managed Services at NTT DATA Business Solutions and Head of Global Practice SAP & ServiceNow at NTT DATA, Inc. "As AI becomes increasingly embedded in core business processes, customers need the confidence that innovation can be introduced without compromising security, governance or operational stability. We continue to invest in the expertise, delivery capabilities and talent needed to enable customers scale SAP Business AI confidently and responsibly across their organizations."

NTT DATA holds certifications at both global and regional level, spanning the EU, North America and Africa regions. The current certification scope includes the following areas:

  • SAP-certified in global SAP Business AI operations
  • SAP-certified in global SAP security operations
  • SAP-certified in global SAP BTP operations and works with RISE with SAP
  • SAP-certified in global SuccessFactors HCM operations
  • SAP-certified in global SAP S/4HANA operations and works with RISE with SAP
  • SAP-certified in global SAP HANA Cloud and database operations

Additional insights are available in SAP's accompanying success story, which features an interview with Lars Janitz and showcases NTT DATA's 20 years of certified expertise in global service delivery. For more information, please visit nttdata-solutions.com.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is focused on SAP and works within a strong ecosystem of partners including Microsoft and ServiceNow. We enable midmarket and lower large enterprise companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises - from consulting and implementation to managed services. We are part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. Together, we are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions

Global Communications

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Email: communications-solutions-GLOBAL@bs.nttdata.com



Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ntt-data-awarded-golden-certificate-by-sap-as-global-operations-partner-reflecting-the-scale-of-its-global-managed-services-expertise-302849900.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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