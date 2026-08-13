

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production rebounded at the quickest pace in more than three-and-a-half years in June, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The volume of industrial production advanced an unadjusted 10.1 percent yearly in June, reversing a 0.4 percent decrease a month ago. That was in line with the flash data published on August 6. Moreover, this was the strongest growth since September 2022.



Manufacturing production, which comprises 96 percent of total output, grew 10.8 percent from the previous year. Mining and quarrying, the small-weight-carrying sector, expanded 61.0 percent, and energy industry output was 0.3 percent higher.



On a working-day-adjusted basis, the annual growth in industrial production moderated to 4.1 percent in June from 5.1 percent in the prior month.



The Hungarian Central Statistical Office attributed the significant difference between unadjusted and adjusted figures to two additional working days in June compared with June 2025.



Monthly, industrial production declined 1.4 percent in June, in contrast to a 2.7 percent growth in May.



Separate official data showed that construction output contracted an unadjusted 1.2 percent annually in June, following a 2.8 percent decline a month ago.



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