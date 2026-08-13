

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MTR Corporation (0066.HK) reported net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$15.87 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with HK$7.71 billion, a year ago, representing a 105.9% increase. Earnings per share rose to HK$2.55 from HK$1.24, last year. Profit from underlying businesses increased by 75.4% to HK$15.67 billion. Profit attributable to equity shareholders from recurrent businesses improved slightly to HK$3.43 billion in the first half of 2026 compared to HK$3.39 billion, last year.



First half total revenue declined to HK$26.23 billion from HK$27.36 billion a year ago, down 4.1%. Revenue from Hong Kong transport operations was HK$11.85 billion compared to HK$11.51 billion.



MTR shares closed trading at HK$32.32 on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, up 0.062%.



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