

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (2CK.F, 0001.HK), a port investor, developer and operator, reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its first half. Looking ahead, the company said the operating environment for the rest of 2026 is expected to remain challenging for its businesses.



In the first half, earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders on a post-IFRS 16 basis surged to HK$26.80 million or $3.44 billion from last year's HK$852 million. Earnings per share were HK$7.00 or 89.7 US cents, up from HK$0.22 last year.



Underlying earnings, excluding UK Telecom impact, was HK$12.58 billion, compared to HK$11.79 billion. Underlying earnings per share were HK$3.28, compared to HK$3.08 last year.



On a pre-IFRS 16 basis, reported earnings were HK$26.785 billion, compared to last year's HK$440 million, and underlying earnings were HK$12.592 billion, compared to HK$11.832 billion last year.



Post-IFRS 16 total EBITDA climbed to HK$92.888 billion, from HK$56.983 billion a year ago. Pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA was HK$79.653 billion, higher than HK$44.998 billion, and underlying EBITDA was HK$56.517 billion, up 6 percent year-over-year.



Total Revenue on post-IFRS 16 basis, including share of associated companies and joint ventures, grew to HK$255.392 billion from HK$240.663 billion in the prior year.



Underlying Pre-IFRS 16 revenue was HK$241.602 billion, compared to HK$226.374 billion.



Revenue of the company and subsidiary companies, meanwhile, dropped to HK$136.485 billion or $17.498 billion from last year's HK$139.130 billion.



Further, the company's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of per share of HK$0.7455, 5 percent higher than HK$0.7100 last year.



The interim dividend is payable on September 24 to shareholders at the close of business on September 15.



In Hong Kong, the shares closed Thursday's trading at HK$72.300, up 1.47 percent.



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