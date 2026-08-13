

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Thursday as oil prices slipped on expectations of weakening demand and softer U.S. inflation data eased concerns over the possibility of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike.



The British pound was coming under selling pressure after official data showed the U.K. economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter.



U.K. real gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent from a quarter, following first quarter's 0.6 percent expansion, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. The pace of growth matched expectations.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 1.2 percent in the second quarter compared to economists' forecast of 1.1 percent expansion.



The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.2 percent to 660.84 after falling 0.2 percent on Wednesday.



The German DAX gained half a percent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.3 percent, dragged down by energy stocks.



BP Plc shares fell 1.7 percent and Shell dipped 1 percent as oil prices retreated from recent highs on expectations of weaker global demand this year.



Costain Group shares rallied 3.4 percent. The British infrastructure group reaffirmed annual guidance after posting strong half-year results.



Rank Group, the company behind the Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo brands, surged 3.1 percent after reporting a 21 percent increase in underlying profit for the year ended June 30, 2026.



Antofagasta shares fell 5 percent as the Chilean copper miner delivered mixed first-half results. The company posted a sharp rise in first-half profit but trimmed its 2026 copper output forecast.



German car rental company Sixt soared 5 percent after reporting record first-half revenue.



Utility RWE gained 1 percent after first-half core profit topped forecasts.



Steel and industrial technology group Thyssenkrupp rose about 1 percent as it raised the lower end of its profit outlook for 2026.



Danish shipping giant Maersk surged 4.4 percent. The company raised its FY26 outlook after reporting a sharp rise in second-quarter profit.



Jeweler Pandora advanced 3.5 percent after raising its 2026 guidance for organic growth and profit margin.



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