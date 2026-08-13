

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd (CHL), a major telecommunications operator in China, reported a decline in first-half profit, primarily due to lower revenue and higher operating xpenses.



Net profit fell to RMB79.010 billion or RMB3.62 per share from RMB84.273 billion or RMB3.87 per share a year ago.



Profit from operations declined 13.6% to RMB78.256 billion from RMB90.545 billion.



Operating expenses increased 1.4% to RMB459.779 billion from RMB453.224 billion.



EBITDA was RMB173.6 billion, down 6.6% year-on-year.



Operating revenue decreased 1.1% to RMB538.035 billion from RMB543.769 billion.



Revenue from principal businesses declined to RMB452.663 billion from RMB466.989 billion, partly offset by a rise in revenue from other businesses to RMB85.372 billion from RMB76.780 billion.



The company's mobile customers reached 1.011 billion, up 5.88 million, while integrated broadband network customers rose to 337 million, up 7.70 million. IoT card connections increased by 29.58 million to 1.511 billion.



The board declared an interim dividend of RMB2.51 per share, up by 0.3% year-on-year.



On the HKSE, China Mobile shares closed down 0.61% at HK$81.20.



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