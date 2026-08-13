

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production stagnated in June after rising for four straight months, official data showed Thursday.



Industrial output remained flat on a monthly basis in June following a 0.3 percent rise each in April and May, Eurostat said. Output was forecast to fall 0.1 percent.



Among components, non-durable consumer goods posted the biggest monthly growth of 3.0 percent. This was followed by a 1.5 percent gain in energy output. Durable consumer goods output moved up 0.3 percent.



Offsetting these gains, production of intermediate goods and capital goods fell 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial production edged up 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in May. Economists had forecast output to fall 0.8 percent.



Industrial production in the EU27 climbed 0.2 percent from the previous month in June and advanced 0.6 percent from the previous year.



Within member states of EU, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Denmark, Croatia, Lithuania and Finland. Meanwhile, the largest decreases were reported in Luxembourg, Portugal and Estonia.



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