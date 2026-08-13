

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - CK Asset Holdings Ltd. (1CK.F, 1113.HK) on Thursday reported a rise in its first-half profit, reflecting stronger performance compared with a year earlier.



Profit attributable to shareholders increased to HK$8.68 billion or HK$2.48 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from HK$6.30 billion or HK$1.80 per share a year earlier, as revenue climbed to HK$40.31 billion from HK$25.39 billion last year.



The board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.41 per share, up from HK$0.39 in 2025, payable on September 24 to shareholders registered by September 15.



Looking ahead, the company said the global landscape has become increasingly unpredictable, with geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures weighing on international commerce. As regional conflicts persist, economic growth is expected to moderate in 2026.



On the HKSE, shares of CK Asset closed Thursday's trading 3.62 percent higher at HK$48.100.



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